Thursday, 23 November 2023
Goulburn Recreation Area continues to host the Hockey Indoor State Championships

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:59pm
The Open Women's competition from October 27-29. Picture by Burney Wong.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council, in partnership with Hockey NSW, will host the Indoor State Championships for the first year of a two-year agreement.

