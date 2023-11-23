Goulburn Mulwaree Council, in partnership with Hockey NSW, will host the Indoor State Championships for the first year of a two-year agreement.
With a reputation as a strong regional destination for Hockey in NSW and having one of the best facilities for indoor matches at Veolia Arena, Goulburn will continue to host a number of competitions continuing from October 2023 to February 2024.
Associations from across NSW including Central Coast, Illawarra, South Coast, Orange, Parkes, Newcastle, Manning Valley, Wagga Wagga, New England, Nepean, Bathurst, Port Macquarie, Southern Highlands, Sydney, and Goulburn will be competing.
The Open Women's competition was played in Goulburn from October 27-29, with Illawarra South Coast taking out the Division 1 Grand Final and Parkes taking out the Division 2 Grand Final.
The Open Men's competition was also played in Goulburn from November 1-3 with Illawarra South Coast claiming gold for Division 1 and Parkes taking the Division 2 trophy.
The u18 Girls competition will be played from December 1-3, the u18 Boys will be played from December 8-10 and the Masters Women competition will be played from February 2-4 .
All competitions will take place at the Goulburn Recreation Area.
Over the duration of the Championships, Goulburn will host more than 1,350 players along with their families and officials.
The State Championships are expected to bring a total economic value of approximately $3.5 million dollars to the region.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker said over the years, "the Goulburn region had become renowned as being a breeding ground for talented hockey players, providing both Australian and NSW representatives".
"With the facilities we now have, it allows players and officials from around the state to attend the region for these championships and showcase their talent.
"Goulburn welcomes the Indoor State Championships back to the region and we hope they enjoy their stay."
Hockey NSW competitions manager Nathan Walker expressed his gratitude towards council and described the suitability of the facility.
"Veolia Arena is the perfect venue for Hockey NSW to host the majority of its Indoor State Championships," he said.
"The venue has been the home of Indoor State Championships over the past six years.
"The Recreation Area, including the Grace-Millsom Centre and Ross Whittaker Stadium, allows plenty of rooms for teams, officials and spectators to gather before, during and after the matches.
"The relationship between Hockey NSW and the council's marketing and events team is one that we hope continues to grow in the coming years."
