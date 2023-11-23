Volunteers from Meals on Wheels Goulburn have been treated to an afternoon tea and training session from the Royal Fire Station and a refresher from the company on etiquette when it comes to the work they do.
The group of more than 40 volunteers enjoyed tea, sandwiches and slices provided by Country Women's Association as they listened to a speech from RFS President and Station Officer Scott Parker.
The training from the RFS comes as part of the fire safety checks that will be taking place as of December.
President of Meals on Wheels Goulburn Michael Parsons said that the safety checks will be beneficial to all clients of Meals on Wheels.
"We're going to be conducting safety checks with the RFS a few times throughout the year," Mr Parsons said.
Along with the fire checks, as of early 2024, Goulburn Police will be joining the team to help with welfare checks for the clients.
Mr Parsons has been part of Meals on Wheels Goulburn for much of his life and took over the presidency eight years ago.
"I have been a volunteer for more than 30 years, my mum was always part of it," Mr Parsons said.
More information about becoming a volunteer or receiving the services Meals on Wheels offers can be found through the Health Direct website.
