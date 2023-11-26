Goulburn Post
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kick off GPAC's annual season and create some Christmas crafts this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated November 27 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come to the 2023 season launch at GPAC. Image by Goulburn Post.
Come to the 2023 season launch at GPAC. Image by Goulburn Post.

Goulburn Performing Arts Centre Season Launch

Prepare for an exciting year of entertainment

Join the Goulburn Performing Arts Team to celebrate the launch of the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre 2024 season. There will bubbles from before heading into the theatre for a sneak peek of the exciting 2024 season lineup. The party will continue in the Meeting Place after the formalities, and tickets, memberships and gift vouchers will be available to purchase. The 2024 Season Book will be launched on the night, so get your copy and start planning a wonderful year full of exciting entertainment. The event will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street on Friday, November 30 from 6pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.