Join the Goulburn Performing Arts Team to celebrate the launch of the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre 2024 season. There will bubbles from before heading into the theatre for a sneak peek of the exciting 2024 season lineup. The party will continue in the Meeting Place after the formalities, and tickets, memberships and gift vouchers will be available to purchase. The 2024 Season Book will be launched on the night, so get your copy and start planning a wonderful year full of exciting entertainment. The event will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street on Friday, November 30 from 6pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Come and see the best junior hockey players face off in the state championships. Hockey has been played in New South Wales since the early 1900's. The NSW Men's and Women's Hockey Associations were formed in 1908, followed by the NSW Junior Hockey Association in 1960. These Associations eventually merged in 2004, forming a single administrative entity, known as Hockey NSW. Today, Hockey NSW comprises 27 Associations and approximately 30,000 registered hockey players in regional and metropolitan NSW. The player base represents men, women, boys and girls ranging from five years of age in introductory programs to players aged over sixty five in Masters Programs. Hockey NSW is even prouder of the fact that hockey can be considered the only true family game.Competitors will be travelling from Nepean, Parkes, Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Dubbo, Grafton, Bathurst, Port Macquarie, Newcastle as well as local Goulburn teams. The championships will be kicking off from Friday, November 1 from 9am at 45 Braidwood Road. Email nathan.w@hockeynsw.com.au. Phone 9764 1911.
ALSO READ:
Written by Roald Dahl, adapted for the stage by David Wood & directed by Annie Bilton.Witness Roald Dahl's classic children's story burst to life on stage. The Witches are ruled by the powerful Grand High Witch, who arrives in England to organise her plan to turn all the children into mice. Can Brunhilde and her grandmother save the day? The show will be taking place at 52 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn on Friday, December 1 from 7.30pm. Email liedertheatre@gmail.com. Phone 4821 5066.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and café facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndication's and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, December 1 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465.
The biannual Library book sale is back in December with a special Christmas edition. Plenty of quality second-hand items available for sale, including fiction, non-fiction, large print, audio books, children's books, and lots more. Everything is $2.00 or fill a bag for $10.00. The book sale takes place during normal Library opening hours, and ends on Saturday 9 December or when stocks run out. The opening day for the sale will be taking place at 184-194 Bourke Street on Friday, December 1 from 10am. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Suspended Moment brings together new works by artists Frances Barrett, Sally Rees and Giselle Stanborough- the three recipients of Suspended Moment: The Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship. Established in the name of Italian-born, Australian artist Katthy Cavaliere (1972-2012), the fellowship was a one-off opportunity that provided support to Australian women artists working at the nexus of performance and installation. Curated by Daniel Mudie Cunningham, 'Suspended Moment' contextualises key works by Cavaliere alongside the fellowship artists who benefited from her enduring legacy. A Carriageworks and Museums and Galleries of NSW touring exhibition, curated by Daniel Mudie Cunningham, developed in partnership with the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Melbourne and the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona), Hobart. This project has been assisted by the Australian Government through the Australia Council for the Arts, its arts funding and advisory body. This project is assisted by the Australian Government's Visions of Australia program. The program will be running from Friday, December 1 at 184 Bourke Street from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Australian folk music comes to life at The Goulburn Club for the monthly Oz music sessions get together. Come along and celebrate all things Aussie folk music. Each month has a theme to focus interest on where songs and poems are hunted out, practised and performed, reflecting a different aspect of their heritage. The next session will be taking place at 19 Market Street on Friday, December 1 from 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043. Email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au.
DanceEd Performing Arts is a dance studio based in the beautiful Southern Highlands and they will be holiday there amazing end of year showcase at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre this December. The dancers will be putting on the showcase at 163 Auburn Street on Saturday, December 2 from 4pm. Email eden@danceedpa.com.au. Phone 0493 295 912.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your bar code if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, December 2. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. The splendid bell-tower, soaring windows and massive stone work are the first impressions one has of St Saviour's, with the only 12 bell and flat 6th country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. There are two tours available on December 2 at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206. Email office@goulburncathedral.org.au.
Andrew Geoffrey Kwabena Moss is a writer and teacher who has lived in the UK, Japan and currently Australia. Of Anglo-Ghanaian heritage, his work seeks to explore and challenge landscapes, complex identities and the social constructs of race. Andrew is a member of the ACT Writers' Centre and has previously had work published by Afropean, People in Harmony, Fly on the Wall Press, Fair Acre Press, Golden Walkman, Beliveau Books, Poor Yorick Literary Journal, GMGA Publishing, The Good Life Review, Red Penguin Books, Scissortail Press, The Minison Project, dyst Literary Journal, Sound the Abeng, Rigorous, Wingless Dreamer, Litoria Press and The Caribbean Writer. Andrew describes the practice of writing as speaking from the intimate chambers of the soul to reveal the redemptive power of storytelling and community through words designed to inspire, entertain, and provoke thoughtful responses. The exhibit will be taking place from Saturday, December 2 at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
The 'Kick It off with Kites' Ute and Boot Sale is on at the Tarago Showground. The Ute & Boot Sale will have Kite Flying and the infamous 'Baa Baa Q' Sausage sizzle plus so much more on offer on the day. Everyone is welcome so please make your way top the Tarago Showground for a fantastic day. All proceeds go to the Tarago Show Society. The event will be at 1894 Braidwood Road, Tarago on Saturday, December 9 from 9am. Email tarago.show@gmail.com. Phone 0447 810 188.
'Soil Breathes' is a portrait of the region's soil. An installation from emerging artist Sophia Dacy-Cole, this exhibition utilises audio-visual and tactile components to explore the scale of soil. Microscopic images, recorded sounds, and smells were all collected at the property in Wamboin, Australia where the artist currently resides, just northeast of Canberra. The images were taken from tablespoons of topsoil, dug out of the humic leaf litter layer, and photographed under the scope while still wet. The sounds were taken from that same layer: the microphone buried between layers of damp soil sedimentation.According to the AIATSIS map of Indigenous Australia, Wamboin sits under Ngunawal traditional custodianship. The map also suggests close borders with Ngarigo, Gundungurra, Wiradjuri and Yuin mobs. There is also a Ngambri land claim over the region. This is loved and known earth. In the years following colonisation, 4.4 billion tonnes of topsoil have been lost across Australia, mostly due to sheep, cattle, and other European agro-practices. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from Saturday, Decemeber 2 from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
70's Rewind is a collection of the greatest hits from the coolest decade of them all, taking you back to the days of flower power and stairways to heaven - when horror movies were right there on the TV and the good old eagle rock was here to stay. The show is the brainchild of multi-award-winning entertainer Stephen Fisher-King who has returned to his guitar-playing roots to produce this awesome show, complete with screaming guitars and brilliant harmonies, taking you back to the days when here in Australia, nothing could save the Governor General.With nine MO awards and eight ACE Awards to his name, Stephen has starred in numerous musical theatre productions including CATS, Evita, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Rocky Horror Show. He's even sung the national anthem at the State of Origin!70s Rewind includes the best-loved music from the greatest bands and performers of the decade, including America, the Eagles, Skyhooks, AC/DC, Dragon, Led Zeppelin, John Denver, Don McLean, Elton John, Cat Stevens and Fleetwood Mac, all performed by a rockin' band of excellent musicians. 70's Rewind takes the audience back to the 1970s. A time when cats were in the cradle, they filled up your senses, country roads took you home and the good old boys were drinking whiskey and rye. The show will be taking place on Sunday, December 3 from 2pm at 163 Auburn Street. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
This unique exhibition is a themed 'Out of the Box' display of Gallery on Track members showcasing their interpretation of their work within this theme. Various artists and artisans will contribute to the exhibition. The exhibition will be taking place at 2 Blackshaw Road from Sunday, December 3 from 10am. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
The Bungonia Cafe by the Bungonia Progress Association is a not-for-profit event. All proceeds go to the Bungonia Progress Association and helps pay for the community hall. Delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cosy surrounding. The breakfast is on Sunday, December 3 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0493 166 025. Email info@bungonia.org.au.
Yarralaw Springs Wines offers cool climate wines from the Southern Tablelands, just 30 minutes from Goulburn. Sample estate-grown classic varieties, using organic practices and produced in the unique straw bale winery. Experience the cellar door ambience and picnic grounds. The tasting will be taking place on Sunday, December 3 from 11am. Email admin@yarralawsprings.com.au. Phone 4844 7188.
Get creative in the Library at the special Christmas craft workshop for adults and teens. Bring along a friend and learn the technique of quelling. Use your artistic flair to create decorations to adorn cards and your Christmas tree this festive season. Tickets are $5, and a special Christmas themed afternoon tea will be provided. The workshop will be taking place on Sunday, December 3 at 184- 194 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 2pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.