70's Rewind is a collection of the greatest hits from the coolest decade of them all, taking you back to the days of flower power and stairways to heaven - when horror movies were right there on the TV and the good old eagle rock was here to stay. The show is the brainchild of multi-award-winning entertainer Stephen Fisher-King who has returned to his guitar-playing roots to produce this awesome show, complete with screaming guitars and brilliant harmonies, taking you back to the days when here in Australia, nothing could save the Governor General.With nine MO awards and eight ACE Awards to his name, Stephen has starred in numerous musical theatre productions including CATS, Evita, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Rocky Horror Show. He's even sung the national anthem at the State of Origin!70s Rewind includes the best-loved music from the greatest bands and performers of the decade, including America, the Eagles, Skyhooks, AC/DC, Dragon, Led Zeppelin, John Denver, Don McLean, Elton John, Cat Stevens and Fleetwood Mac, all performed by a rockin' band of excellent musicians. 70's Rewind takes the audience back to the 1970s. A time when cats were in the cradle, they filled up your senses, country roads took you home and the good old boys were drinking whiskey and rye. The show will be taking place on Sunday, December 3 from 2pm at 163 Auburn Street. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.