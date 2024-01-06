Indie's champion quality earns her well deserved recognition

A terrific year of Aussie rules has resulted in for well deserved recognition for Indie Champion.
The 12-year-old was presented with the Inaugural NSW Catholic Primary Schools (NSWCPS) Maroon Award at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Primary School in Caringbah on Monday, November 19 for her excellence in Australian football.
The St Joseph's Public School student showcased exceptional skills in the sport while representing the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association's (NSWPSSA) Southern District team in 2023.
The Goulburn athlete exhibited qualities of encouragement, leadership, and humility, playing a pivotal role in the team's success at the championship both on and off the field.
As a result, she was honoured with the co-captaincy position of the NSWPSSA Australian Football team which participated in the School Sport Australia Championship in Albury.
That proved to be a terrific decision, as she played a crucial role in helping her side to a first placed finish.
Indie lead both the team by ensuring everyone had an opportunity to succeed on the field, and the congratulatory recognition of her opposing team at the conclusion of the matches.
Indie's mother Jessica, who was proud of her daughter's achievement, said her best friend from birth, Noah Treloar, got her into the sport.
"She grew up with Noah who comes from a passionate AFL family," Jessica said.
"She would kick a footy with him at school and in the backyard.
"They started talking about the sport, trading cards and started trying out for teams."
The two decided to take part in the Goulburn Swans run Auskick program three years ago and that was when her Aussie rules journey began.
"It was an excellent gateway into the skills required in the sport," Jessica said.
"She was very keen to get involved and as parents, you start noticing their passion and you try to get them more involved.
"She's been playing for the Gungahlin Jets in Canberra with Noah for a couple of years now and has really flourished and enjoyed it."
In addition to her achievements in Australian football, Indie represented the Canberra/Goulburn archdiocese in athletics and was a valued member of the MacKillop Athletics team.
