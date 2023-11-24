Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Rabbit Sanctuary Goulburn look for people to adopt a bunny this festive season

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated November 24 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Open your heart and your home to a furry new friend this festive season. Image by Pexels.
Open your heart and your home to a furry new friend this festive season. Image by Pexels.

The Rabbit Sanctuary is currently looking for foster carers for many bunnies across the state ahead of the festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.