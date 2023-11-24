The Rabbit Sanctuary is currently looking for foster carers for many bunnies across the state ahead of the festive season.
The organisation aims to help rescue bunnies across the country and provide them with loving homes.
Foster carer Karolina adopted her bunny 'Chomp' some years ago and said that the experience has been rewarding for her and her new companion.
"I think the best thing about the experience is watching the progress he makes every day," Karolina said.
"He was initially very shy but now he wants to be around us more and more."
With the group at full capacity, now is the time to form a bond with one of the bunnies that have either been abandoned or found by the company.
No experience in pet care is needed to adopt any of the bunnies currently in care, just an indoor space suitable for a bunny and lots of love to give.
The company are able to provide any equipment needed for the care as well as guidance on everything you need to know before, during and after taking care of the pets.
Both long and short term caring opportunities are available for anyone willing.
All bunnies adopted come de-sexed, vaccinated and micro chipped with a no questions asked return policy for change of mind.
All costs associated with adopting the bunnies are fully taken care of by The Rabbit Sanctuary as well as support, tips and advice throughout the whole experience.
While the headquarters are based out of Grafrton, there are plenty of 'Bunny Runners' that assist with moving bunnies to their forever homes wherever they may be.
If you or anyone you know might be interested in adopting a furry friend this Christmas, all information can be found through the Rabbit Sanctuary website.
