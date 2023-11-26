Five charities have benefited from the Rotary Club of Goulburn's inaugural charity golf day at the Goulburn Golf Club.
More than $10,000 was raised for the Goulburn Lilac City Festival committee as they helped organise the day, the Challenge Foundation, Endeavour Industries and new charity Goulburn Community Incorporated.
Funds also went to international humanitarian work undertaken by Maggie and Darryl Patterson as part of the Urban Monk Refugee Support Group.
The program is operated from the former Saint Joseph's Girls Home owned by the Pattersons.
One refugee family at a time is housed at the facility under the federal government's Community Refugee Integration and Settlement Pilot.
Formerly known as the Mayoral Charity Golf Day, 68 golfers spread over 17 teams took part in the event on Friday, November 24 and Rotary president Steve Ruddell said new charities would be chosen next year.
Ruddell also said he hoped more teams would take part next year.
"It's a good opportunity for people to take a Friday off from work and enjoy a game of golf," he said.
At the conclusion of the golfing, Graeme Welsh from Graeme Welsh Real Estate auctioned off a variety of items including golf balls and eskies.
