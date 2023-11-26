People of all ages, but mainly youngsters, put on their activewear for a bike ride on a comfortable summer morning.
Participants were able to ride anywhere between one and eight kilometers in Goulburn Mulwaree Council's annual Community Bike Ride beginning at Rotary Park on Sunday, November 26 and council's road safety and traffic officer Tracey Norberg said it was an educational ride for the kids.
READ ALSO:
"It was held in Eastgrove in previous years, but we're trying to teach the kids to use the shared path and to use their bells too this time," she said.
Although she wanted more people to turn up, it was still a successful day.
Prior to the ride, members of the Mens Shed checked the bikes and helmets and supplied the bikes with bells.
There were loads of giveaways on offer while a free barbecue lunch and drinks were provided too.
Gold coin donations were made to the Mens Shed throughout the day.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.