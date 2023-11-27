Adrian Haynes started building his 1976 LX Torana who passed away before its completion.
He continued to finish the project himself and was ecstatic when it was named Car of the Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show at the Goulburn Recreational Area on Saturday, November 25.
"It was fantastic to win and this was in honour of my father," Haynes said.
"I was born and bred here and started to build the car with my father who died a couple of years ago and is buried here."
The godfather of Australian car culture Owen Webb was the judge and explained what he loved about the car.
"It was really well detailed and really well finished off," he said.
"The undercarriage was as good as the top, so it was an all round good car."
Liam Bason's V-Rod Harley Davidson was named Bike of the Show and Webb was impressed with the effort put in.
"The amount of work done and the degree of difficulty that went into it was outstanding," he said.
This was the show's sixth edition and committee member Andrew Doughty said it was great to have Webb as a friend of the show.
Although Doughty felt there would have been a lot more entrants and attendees if it didn't rain, he said it was still a very successful one.
"We had a terrific turnout given the poor weather and a lot of people came from out of town including Newcastle, Wagga Wagga and Canberra," he said.
Funds raised from the event went towards local charities including the Goulburn Parkinson's Support Group and Doughty said it was chosen because it was a very worthy local charity run by volunteers.
There was also a a Holden WB one tonner on show in memory of Luke McCue who passed away in 202 following a single vehicle accident due to driver fatigue.
The show, which had 33 judged categories, was run with the help of the Rotary Club of Goulburn and was supported by Auto One Goulburn, Studio 4, the Goulburn Soldiers Club and Prestige Car Detailing to name a few.
The Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show will be back again next year.
