Over 100 people attended the Goulburn Motor Cycle Club's Annual Fundraising Dinner at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, November 25 club president Richard Toparis said it was a great success.
"It was a night of celebrations and a chance for the committee and members to get together," Toparis said.
"We had some fun games and raffles to fundraise funds which will help us through the next season and beyond."
The GMCC's new complex, High View MX, opened in August last year and Toparis said the money raised would also further advance the facility.
"We want to build a canteen and get some electricity there," he said.
"We'll also have a second and third track, meaning there are more options for our riders."
Although Toparis was happy with the turnout, he said more would have attended if the event didn't clash with a World Supercross round in Melbourne.
