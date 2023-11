If you, or anyone you know has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence, contact your local police. In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Support is available via the following helplines - Domestic Violence helpline 1800 65 64 63, 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78. For more information on domestic and family violence or links to useful resources, please visit; https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/crime/domestic_and_family_violence