Hume Police District and Goulburn Rotary are teaming up to host a walk against domestic violence on Friday, December 1.
The Step Out, Speak Out walk will start from the Wesley Centre carpark in Goldsmith Street at 10.30am and march to Belmore Park where Rotary will hold a barbecue for participants.
It's just one of many events jointly hosted by the two organisations across the state. The NSW Police Force and Rotary have announced a new partnership aimed at raising further community awareness of domestic and family violence across NSW.
The announcement came as the internationally recognised '16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence' campaign began on Saturday, November 25.
The '16 Days of Activism' campaign commences annually on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Saturday, November 25 and concludes on the World Human Rights Day, Sunday, December 10.
Throughout the 16 days, members of the public are encouraged to Step Out, Speak Out and Walk against Domestic Violence with their family, friends, and workmates.
NSW Police has long held a strong relationship with Rotary; this formal partnership will see the two organisations working together at a community level across the state to significantly increase awareness of domestic and family violence.
Under the initiative, every police area command and district will team up with their local Rotary to develop campaigns and activities around local domestic and family violence issues.
NSW Police corporate spokesperson for domestic and family violence, Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said the partnership reflected the ongoing commitment both organisations have towards combatting domestic and family violence and the devastating impact it has on communities everywhere.
"Domestic and family violence is an epidemic in our community, and it's one that needs to be everyone's business and not kept behind closed doors," he said.
"This partnership with Rotary highlights the dedication both organisations have towards raising awareness and getting the message out to the community that we all have a vital role to play.
"Raising awareness through joint initiatives such as the 'Step Out, Speak Out' walks that are taking place across the entire state can only help get that important message out.
"It's the community attitudes and changing behaviours that will make the biggest difference in reducing the incidences of gender-based violence."
The Hume PD and Goulburn Rotary will also host other awareness-raising events in the area.
For more information about the walk, contact Inspector Matt Hinton at Goulburn Police Station.
