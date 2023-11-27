Golden Tandoori Oven, the newest Indian restaurant on Auburn Street has thrown its doors open to the public on Tuesday, November 14.
The shop specialises in authentic Indian cuisine cooked by experienced chefs.
ALSO READ:
Owner Nuralam Mozumber purchased the building in 2016 and has transformed the space into a restaurant to show off his cooking skills.
"When I first bought the building it was a hairdresser, after a while I had planned to turn it into a bar but decided to opt for a restaurant instead," Mr Mozumber said.
The shop is specialising in a wide range of traditional Indian dishes including Tandoori mixed platters, Biryani, Chicken Tikka Rolls and kebabs.
Mr Mozumber has been a chef for more than 40 years and has owned and worked in restaurants across Australia and overseas.
"I moved to the UK from Bangladesh in 1981 to study cooking," Mr Mozumber said.
"After working and studying for 10 years I moved to Australia and opened up a restaurant 'Little India' in Ingleburn.
"After running the place for a few years I wanted to move somewhere else and I had heard good things about Goulburn so I decided it would be a good place to go," Mr Mozumber said.
In their time on Auburn Street, Mr Mozumber and his staff of three have enjoyed serving the community in their first few weeks of business and are looking forward to expanding the group.
"We are still looking for some people to come and work for us, ideally people who know their way around the kitchen and can serve customers," Mr Mozumber said.
Mr Mozumber said that he enjoys cooking all things Indian but in his time in Goulburn the most popular thing on the menu has been butter chicken and naan.
The name 'Golden Tandoori Oven' is a creative spin on Mr Mozumber's original idea of naming the restaurant 'Goulburn Tandoori Oven.'
Long term plans for the restaurant include more employees and turning the upstairs area into a function room to compliment the downstairs dining area.
Golden Tandoori Oven is located on 203 Auburn Street and is open from Tuesday to Sunday 11.30am to 9pm.
All dine-in, takeaway and delivery orders can be made by calling 4826 9887.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.