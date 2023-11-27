Goulburn Post
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tickets to the annual PCYC Blue Light disco at Goulburn Workers Club go on sale

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students attend the PCYC Blue Light disco in 2021. Image by Burney Wong.
Students attend the PCYC Blue Light disco in 2021. Image by Burney Wong.

Tickets to the PCYC Goulburn Blue Light disco at the Goulburn Workers Club are now on sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.