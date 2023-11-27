Tickets to the PCYC Goulburn Blue Light disco at the Goulburn Workers Club are now on sale.
The event is held four times a year and is set to be a whole lot of fun for kids attending and will be taking place on Friday, December 1.
The December disco is set to be bigger and better than ever with music of all genres, food, drinks and plenty of light up merchandise available for purchase on the night.
PCYC manager Chris Gordon said it's events like the disco keep the organisation going.
"We're a not-for-profit organisation and we rely on fund raising and donations to do the work we do," Mr Gordon said.
"Events like blue light discos are a great mix of fun and fund raising."
The evening will be split in two sessions to accommodate for all primary school age groups.
Children from kindergarten to year 2 are invited to the session from 4.30pm to 6pm.
The session for students in year 3 to year 6 will commence at 6.30pm and wrap up at 8pm.
In a tradition that has been around for decades, the Blue Light disco will be supervised by police officers as well as staff from PCYC.
Mr Gordon said that the disco will have music for everyone.
"The playlists are extra exciting this time round," Mr Gordon said.
Tickets for the event are $10 and are selling fast, they can be purchased at PCYC on the corner of Avoca and Derwent Street, Goulburn Monday to Friday between 7 and 12pm.
