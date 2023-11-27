Emergency services respond to Federal Highway car rollover

Paramedics are assessing four people following a car crash south of Goulburn.
A Police Media spokesman said a vehicle lost control and rolled in the Federal Highway's southbound lane at Wollogorang at about 2pm. The crash occurred 2km north of Rowes Lagoon, some 25km from Goulburn.
NSW RFS and a NSW Fire and Rescue's Goulburn unit are also attending.
More details as they come to hand.
