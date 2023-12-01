Dozens of people gathered with NSW police to raise awareness for domestic violence victims ahead of White Ribbon Day.
The group including local MPs, school children and members of the community got together at the Wesley Centre to start their walk to Belmore Park to raise awareness for a prominent issue.
According to NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, it is estimated that more than 39,000 people from the age of 15 has experienced physical assault from an intimate partner or family member each year as of 2022.
Goulburn Chief Inspector Matt Hinton said that the walk held on Friday, December 1 is crucial as domestic violence cases continue to increase.
"The partnership between NSW police and Rotary is an important one to remind the community that we say no to domestic violence," Inspector Hinton said.
"The NSW police are raising awareness of family and domestic violence because there has been an increase in reports."
"There has been an increase in arrests as the number of incidents recorded continues to climb," Inspector Hinton said.
In NSW it is estimated that only 60 per cent of domestic violence victims reported the incidents to the police.
Mr Hinton said that NSW police are trying to shine a light on not only the adults that are affected by domestic violence but also the children that might be impacted.
Attendees of the march met at the Wesley Centre on Goldsmith Street and were warmed up with some Zumba ran by Heni Pearson.
Following the warm up, the group started the 500 metre walk to Belmore Park where councillor Dan Strickland introduced the speakers for the day including Goulburn Council Mayor Peter Walker, member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman, Anglicare Regional Manager Toni Reay and NSW Department of Justice Member Cecilia Mckenzie.
Ms Mckenzie started the speeches with an acknowledgement of country.
"Today is a significant day as a community comes together," Ms Mckenzie said.
"One in four women and one in eight men will report a case of domestic violence."
"This statistic is only a snapshot of the severity of the issue that is domestic violence," Ms Mckenzie said.
Mrs Tuckerman said that she wants to come together to have a strong voice against domestic violence.
"We as a community need to collaborate to say no to domestic violence," Mrs Tuckerman said.
Mrs Tuckerman's words were followed by Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter walker who said that domestic violence is the end result of children being bullies.
"I'm pleased that high schools are represented here because a lot of the time tendencies of those who commit domestic violence crimes start from people raised not knowing anything different," Cr Walker said.
The formalities of the afternoon were concluded by Anglicare Regional Manager Toni Raey.
"Nobody should every have to experience the trauma of domestic violence," Ms Raey said.
A minutes silence was held for the thousands of people that are faced with domestic violence every day.
Following the silence, attendees were treated to a free barbecue lunch provided by Goulburn Rotary Club.
Mr Hinton said that the only way to break the cycle of domestic violence is to report any signs of it.
"We are here to help you and we will help you in any way we can," Inspector Hinton said.
If you or anyone you know are dealing with domestic violence cases, help is available on 1800 737 732.
