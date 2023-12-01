Goulburn Post
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Members of the Goulburn Community walk down Auburn Street to Belmore Park for White Ribbon Day

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
December 1 2023 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dozens of people gathered in Belmore Park to raise awareness against domestic violence. Images by Jacqui Lyons.
Dozens of people gathered in Belmore Park to raise awareness against domestic violence. Images by Jacqui Lyons.

Dozens of people gathered with NSW police to raise awareness for domestic violence victims ahead of White Ribbon Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.