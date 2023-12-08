Mother and son take out tennis mixed championships

The winners of the Goulburn Tennis Club's 2023 Mixed Championships has been decided.
The event on Saturday, November 25 saw a record number of 19 teams competed.
There were mother and son, husband and wife, brother and sister and cousin combinations, and just good friends who had a great hit in a highly successful format run by club coach David Ridland.
The organisers said there was terrific sportsmanship on display all afternoon and evening.
The semi-finals featured the mother and son team of Maureen and Matthew Bates who beat Shay Brown and Duncan Gray who stood in for club president Hamish Brown as he was injured in the first match.
In the other semifinal, Ruth Gibson and Michael Montgomery pipped the youngun combination of brother and sister Ella and Braeden Ferris in a tight tie-breaker.
The final was a hard-fought battle, but the Bates were too good on the night and beat Ruth Gibson and Michael Montgomery.
The best dropshot award went to Trent Tapper, while Benny Rudd won the best lob.
Annie Boileau was named most enthusiastic and Braeden and Ella Ferris were decided to be best dressed.
The best and fairest award went to Shane and Sally Nelson and players' player was won by Matthew and Gibson.
