If you're looking for a creative Christmas gift, Gallery on Track's latest display may have you covered.
The exhibition at the gallery is themed 'Out of the Box' and plenty of people attended the official opening on Saturday, December 2.
The display sees artists showcase their interpretation of their work within the theme.
The artists illustrate their skills, varying techniques and enthusiasm.
Some of the purchasable items include patchwork made by members of the Creative Needles Patchwork Group.
Gallery on Track president and group member Heather West said they donate their work to charity and the money raised from the sales go towards buying material to make more.
The exhibition is open from 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays to Sunday, but will be closed from December 25 to January 9 and January 26.
