Pharmacies help the the women of NSW with easily accessible medication

Pharmacists across Goulburn are reminding women about recent reforms providing better access to everyday healthcare.
The state-wide reforms, which began in May this year, allow pharmacists to resupply the oral contraceptive pill and treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) without a doctor's certificate, giving women options for treatment when doctor's appointments are hard to come by.
Blooms Chemist Pharmacist Shann Chain said that the reforms have been beneficial to the community.
"It just makes it easier to remind patients that in the cases of a UTI or receiving ongoing birth control medication that you don't necessarily have to go to a doctor to get a prescription," Mr Chain said.
Mr Chain said that the changes have been beneficial to the women of the community.
"Community pharmacies want women to know that they can come to their local pharmacy for everyday health care like treating UTIs and having their prescription for the pill renewed," Mr Chain said. "We have had such a great response about it from people who have used the service."
As well as saving patients time and money, the changes will ease the burden on hard- working emergency service departments and GPs, allowing them to dedicate their time to more complex cases.
Thousands of women across the state have already accessed treatment under the new program, but pharmacists in Goulburn are keen to make sure patients are aware of the changes.
Mr Chain said that the changes are a positive thing to women everywhere.
"I just wish we could do more - hopefully soon we can move in the same direction as Queensland and treat a wider range of everyday health conditions like asthma and nausea," Mr Chain said.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said around 100 community pharmacies across the state have participated in this first stage of the trial that took place earlier this year.
Since the success of the first trial, more than 1000 pharmacies across NSW are now offering the services.
Mr Park said under the trial, the NSW Government has committed to covering the $20 patient consultation rebate, even if no medicines are dispensed, meaning the only out-of-pocket costs for women seeking treatment should be for the medication they need.
To find out if you are eligible to receive the medications without a doctors appointment, further information is available on the NSW health website.
