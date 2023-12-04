Goulburn Mulwaree Council has announced that Goulburn Regional Art Gallery will host the Archibald Prizes 2023, as part of the Art Gallery of New South Wales touring exhibition.
The Archibald Prize is Australia's foremost prize for portraiture and takes centre stage at the outset of the new year and will be taking place in early January 2024.
ALSO READ:
Visit Goulburn Regional Art Gallery to see this iconic exhibition, experiencing all 57 finalist's portraits up close and personal, depicting public figures and cultural identities from all walks of life.
Attendees will recognise famous faces and local heroes whilst also encountering new personalities in an exhibition reflecting the best artists and stories of our times.
The featured works are dynamic in scale, style, and medium, ranging from photo-realistic faces through to abstract and playfully rendered likenesses.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery is one of only six regional galleries to host this major touring exhibition.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's recent renovation which added a brand new exhibition space has allowed for this astonishing exhibition to be presented in Goulburn, offering art lovers the chance to view works by some of Australia's most prominent artists.
Director of Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, Yvette Dal Pozzo said the gallery are excited to receive the honour.
"It is a great honour to be hosting the Archibald Prize, one of Australia's best loved art exhibitions, at the Gallery," Ms Dal Pozzo said.
"This opportunity offers the chance for audiences to engage with incredible works of art which represent a diversity of iconic Australian artists and personalities."
"This is not one to be missed" Ms Dal Pozzo, said.
Chief Executive Officer of Goulburn Mulwaree Council Aaron Johansson said the tour coming to Goulburn will be a great experience for local art enthusiasts.
"The Archibald Prize 2023 tour to Goulburn is a testament to the calibre of the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery," Mr Johansson said.
"This prominent exhibition touring to Goulburn will allow the community and visitors to experience the works of some of the most exciting Australian artists."
More information about this year's Archibald Prize finalists here can be found through the art gallery of NSW website.
The event will be taking place from Saturday, January 20 until Sunday, March 3.
Tickets are $15 and concessions are available for $12.
Bookings are essential and can be made through the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.