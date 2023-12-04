Goulburn Post
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery gear up to host Archibald prizes 2023

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 5 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:52am
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery will be taking part in the Archibald Prize tour in early 2023. Image by Goulburn Post.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has announced that Goulburn Regional Art Gallery will host the Archibald Prizes 2023, as part of the Art Gallery of New South Wales touring exhibition.

