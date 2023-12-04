Goulburn Mulwaree Council phone system is currently experiencing a high volume of calls that can "drop out" at various stages of the call.
Council staff are investigating the source of this fault and are working to rectify the issue.
If anyone is trying to get a hold of council, they can be contacted by emailing council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au or in person at Council's Civic Centre at 184 Bourke Street Goulburn.
