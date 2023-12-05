'I want to change the stigma': female receives honours

Operations Manager for JDY electrical Goulburn Stacey Yeadon has been honoured as one of the five best Women in the electrical industry in the country at the recent Australian NECA excellence awards held in Sydney.
Just two percent of all people in the electrical field across the country are women and Ms Yeadon is hoping to use her recent success to change that statistic.
"I'd love to see more young women get involved in the electrical trades," Ms Yeadon said.
"We're at two percent now and I'd love to see that increase to five by 2025."
Ms Yeadon joined the company more than five years ago doing a lot of the back end work for the company and hasn't looked back since.
"My husband now business partner started JDY Electrical in 2015 and I came on board part-time to help him out in 2018," Ms Yeadon said.
"Now I'm partnering him with him to help run the operations but I love getting on the tools with the guys," Ms Yeadon said.
"It seems to be my calling to do what I'm doing now."
Earlier in the year Ms Yeadon attended the state NECA awards where she walked away the winner resulting in her being a top five finalist for the national awards in early November.
