'I want to change the stigma': female receives honours

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated December 6 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
Stacey Yeadon shows off her achievements at the NECA Excellence Awards. Image supplied.
Operations Manager for JDY electrical Goulburn Stacey Yeadon has been honoured as one of the five best Women in the electrical industry in the country at the recent Australian NECA excellence awards held in Sydney.

