Young cricketers from the Southern Tablelands and the Highlands have been taking on the state's best players, but it's been a struggle.
Three games into Country Cricket NSW's Bradman Cup competition, the Southern Districts are still winless, but they'll have a chance to regroup before taking on Newcastle in the new year.
Their first match was a rain affected loss to the Western region.
Winning the toss and batting first, Southern Districts only managed to put 94 runs on board, with vice captain Issac Roxburgh top scoring with 30 runs.
Mikah Millar took two wickets in the second innings but it wasn't enough to get his side across the line via the DLS method.
The second match saw Southern Districts bowl first and get beaten comprehensively by Riverina which made 162 runs in their 20 overs.
Southern Districts never stood a chance chasing as wickets continually fell and they ended up being bowled out for just 42 runs.
Their final game of the year was a one day match against Riverina and they put up yet another disappointing batting performance.
After being put in to bowl first, Southern Districts captain Samuel McGregor led from the front by taking four wickets off his nine overs, but Riverina were still able to put up a strong total of 310 runs off their 50 overs.
Heading into the second innings, the batting side was optimistic but found themselves on the backfoot after losing their openers cheaply.
Just like their opening match, Isaac top scored, this time with 46 runs, but it wasn't enough to get his side across the line.
The 151 run loss put the Southern Districts at the bottom of the ladder heading into the new year.
