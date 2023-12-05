Kade shoots for higher goals following double amputation

Kade Young admits to his challenging days but says mindset is everything when coping with his double amputation.
The 40-year-old Goulburn man and motivational speaker was MC for the city's International Day of People with a Disability at the Veolia Arena.
Mr Young, a type one diabetic, was working in the Western Australian mines in early 2023 when he noticed blisters and abrasions on his feet. They became infectious and caused osteomyelitis or infection of the bone.
He transferred to NSW and spent three weeks in Royal North Shore's infectious diseases unit. Specialists gained control of the infection but Mr Young lost three toes in the meantime.
Mr Young came home to Goulburn with total contact casts on both feet.
"I couldn't do anything and my mental health deteriorated to the point of being suicidal," he said.
"I attempted suicide but failed and it was then I realised that wasn't what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a motivational speaker. It was a matter of changing my mindset and attitude. I got the casts taken off and got on with my life."
But he was faced with a hard decision: live with the casts or have a double amputation to give quality of life.
Mr Young said he did his homework and spoke to an ex-military man who'd also received a double amputation.
"After listening to him and seeing his attitude, it really resonated with me," he said.
Mr Young previously played rugby league on Sydney's Northern Beaches and was used to being active. But he soon realised he could also live a full life with prosthetic legs.
In May, 2022 he had both legs amputated.
"I'm the same as everyone. Not every day is sunshine and roses," he said.
"But I'm lucky I've been able to get back into life and achieve goals. I'm back driving and working, have a beautiful partner and I'm setting some more goals like riding a motorbike."
Mr Young and his friends also want to trek to Base Camp at Mount Everest in the future.
He has established his own business, Ruthless Motivation. Mr Young regularly speaks at schools and community organisations about his own story and encourages people to "smash through and achieve their goals."
He also coaches the growing sport of wheelchair basketball at the Veolia Arena every Monday night. An officer at Goulburn's PCYC approached him for the role and Mr Young "grabbed it with both hands."
He told The Post that he loved Goulburn.
"I love everything about it. It's grown on me and I'm pleased I can help motivate the community to set and achieve goals," he said.
"Everyone has their hurdles and barriers but it's about having the attitude to say 'I can beat it'. What motivates me is seeing the look of happiness on people's face when they reach their goal."
