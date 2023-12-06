Goulburn welcomes new people to the community with a new team

With the NSW Government's recent announcement of The Welcome Experience Goulburn Region's expansion to include non-government health and education employees, it is time to introduce you to the team behind The Welcome Experience Goulburn Region.
Goulburn is the centre of the personalised concierge service, which has since been expanded during the pilot period to include Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan, Queanbeyan-Palerang and Yass Valley LGAs.
The local team consists of local connector, Ally Dunwoodie, and assistant Jane Purcell.
While Ms Purcell grew up in Goulburn, Ms Dunwoodie moved in 2009 for work as a teacher and knows personally how challenging it can be to move somewhere new.
"While it can be scary to relocate your life, trust me, I've done it, it doesn't have to be," Ms Dunwoodie said.
"As your Local Connector, I'm here to help you."
The Welcome Experience is designed to assist with everyday things, such as helping find a place to live, removalists, locating dentists, GPs, beauticians, hairdressers, dog walkers or babysitters.
The Welcome Experience can also help clients discover schooling options for their children, and even help with partner employment.
Both Ms Dunwoodie and Ms Purcell are eager to support teachers, police officers, paramedics, firefighters, DCJ employees, health care professionals, GPs, dentists, aged care staff, and childcare workers make a positive move to regional living.
If you have recently moved to the Goulburn Region and want to make more meaningful connections in your new community, or know someone who is thinking about moving, help is available by emailing welcome@rdasi.org.au or visiting NSW Government website.
