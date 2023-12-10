Goulburn Post
Home/News/Education
Opinion

Regional and remote schools funding review should not be ignored

By Scott Prasser
Updated December 10 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parents, teachers and students in regional and remote areas should be concerned that most of the key recommendations of a review of their school funding have been ignored.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.