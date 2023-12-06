Goulburn Post
Veolia Trust provides organisations with grants across Goulburn

By Staff Reporters
December 7 2023 - 10:35am
Organisations from Tarago happily accepted their financial grants. Image supplied.
The Veolia Mulwaree Trust has supported 52 local organisations in its final funding round of 2023, distributing more than $230,000 in funding to support a wide range of initiatives throughout the community.

