Veolia Trust provides organisations with grants across Goulburn

The Veolia Mulwaree Trust has supported 52 local organisations in its final funding round of 2023, distributing more than $230,000 in funding to support a wide range of initiatives throughout the community.
Attending the grant presentation held in Goulburn on Thursday, November 30 Chairman of the Veolia Mulwaree Trust and manager of Veolia's Woodlawn Eco Precinct Justin Houghton said it was inspiring to meet the grant recipients and hear first-hand about the initiatives each organisation would be undertaking.
He was particularly pleased that the Trust had been able to fund eight organisations from the Tarago area in the current round.
The Trust was established in 2004 to support community initiatives, with a specific focus on Tarago, the town in which Veolia operates its Woodlawn Eco Precinct, the source of Veolia Mulwaree Trust funding.
The 17 organisations receiving grant funding include sporting groups, community-based preschools, rural fire brigades and local men's and women's sheds.
A further 35 groups have received donations to undertake small projects which will support more community-based organisations.
Mr Houghton said that the team are excited to see what comes of the grants.
"Congratulations to all the organisations receiving funding in this Veolia Mulwaree Trust round, the Trust is proud to support your projects and looks forward to seeing the positive impacts they will bring to our local communities," Mr Houghton said.
The 17 successful grant projects are:
Tarago Pony Club - Replacement Horse Yards - $8,415
Tarago Area Women's Shed - Updating Facilities - $17,115
Bowral-Mittagong Uniting Church - Solar Energy Upgrade - $11,069
Hume Conservatorium of Music - Connectivity for Music Education - $15,000
Taylors Creek Rural Fire Brigade - New Portable Radios - $8,930
Tarago Preschool Association Inc - Resource and Equipment Upgrade - $22,000
Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden Inc - Outdoor Facility Upgrade -$5,429
Tarago District Men's Shed - Rec Area Cupboards - $2,562
Tarago and District Progress Association Inc - Solar System Battery $15,380
Tarago Sporting Association Inc - Upgrade of Cricket Oval Fence - $17,054
Goulburn Crookwell Heritage Railway Inc - Procurement of 4-seater Rail Bike - $8,400
Braidwood Preschool Association Inc - Outdoor Play Equipment - $15,000
Krawarree Rural Fire Brigade - Training Facility Development - $15,141
Moss Vale Tennis Club Inc - Court and Security Fence Upgrade - $15,000
Highlands Trails - Portable Electronic Timing Equipment - $4,158
RSL LifeCare Limited - Taara Gardens Community Vege Garden - $7,350
Callala Bay Community Association Inc - Purchase Document Imaging Device - $5,000
In addition, 35 organisations will undertake small projects through more than $38,000 distributed in the Trust's donation program.
Eligible local organisations are invited to apply to the Veolia Mulwaree Trust's first funding round of 2024 which will open for applications on Monday 22 January 2024.
Program guidelines and application forms will be available via Smartygrants.
More information about applying for grants can be found on the Veolia Mulwaree Trust website.
