St Saviours Giving Tree gives back to the community with Anglicare

A 20 foot tall Christmas Tree is waiting to be filled with toys to give to the children of Goulburn this Christmas.
The tree, donated by an organisation in Canberra to the cathedral was set up by 19 volunteers on Sunday, December 3.
Acting Dean of St Saviours Cathedral Anne Wentzel said she is thrilled with the outcome of how the tree looks.
"We've gone with a red and gold theme this year which is looking really nice," Canon Wentzel said.
It took the volunteers more than two hours to make the tree look as festive as possible, laying down the tree to assemble before pulling it up to tower over the pews.
The volunteers spent the time fluffing up the branches and decorating with large baubles, lights and plenty of tinsel to provide the Christmas aesthetic to the cathedral.
Canon Wentzel said that any gifts donated will be greatly appreciated as they team up with Anglicare to make sure no child goes without a toy this festive season.
"We have already had a fair few toys put under the tree which is great to see but we'd love to see more come in as Christmas approaches," Canon Wentzel said.
St Saviours has been teaming up with Anglicare for many years and relies on the support of the community to provide new, unwrapped presents to the cathedral so they can pass them onto Anglicare to distribute to the community throughout the festive season.
Donations will be accepted up until the final days leading up to Christmas Day.
All donations can be made 7 days a week at Cathedral Church of St Saviour on 170 Bourke Street, Goulburn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.