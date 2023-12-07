Chris Berry takes home Jarrod Coveney Memorial Handicap

Racing on Wednesday, December 6 was on Middle Arm Road for the 20km Jarrod Coveney Memorial Handicap.
Starting from the cemetery, the riders headed up the steady climb to the turnaround just past Dennys Lane.
From the turn, it is was a fast run back to the finish line back at the cemetery.
Ten riders signed on for racing under overcast skies with a challenging cross wind for both the outward leg and the return journey.
C Grade rider, Chris Berry was off limit with an eight minute advantage over the second group.
The second group comprising of Shannon Apps, Elsie Apps, Nadine Moroney, John Connell, Glen Apps and Gavin Moroney had their work cut out to catch the limit rider.
James Quade was off 10 minutes and the scratch riders, Mark Gibson and Cameron Roberts off 12 minutes.
The large second group combined well but still had not caught Berry by the turnaround.
Quade combined with Elsie and Nadine to open up a gap over on the second group shortly after the turnaround.
Scratch riders Gibson and Roberts were pulling one minute turns and tearing up the course at over 40km/hr.
They had managed to catch the eight minute group by half way on the return leg and soon passed Quade, Elsie and Nadine.
They made a final attempt at catching Berry, but fell short by less than a minute.
Berry crossed the line in first place having completed the course solo with Gibson finishing in second place and Cameron Roberts in third place.
Next Wednesday, racing is at Breadalbane for a Team Time Trail.
Sign on is at the church by 6.15pm with racing at 6.30pm.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
