"Top class facility": Table tennis centre receives welcome upgrade

Table tennis players can now enjoy the sport in comfortable conditions thanks to a grant from the Veolia Mulwaree Trust.
The Goulburn Table Tennis Club received $14004 in funding and treasurer Nicola Fraser said the money went towards upgrading the John Lees Table Tennis Centre.
"We applied for the grant in 2022 so that we could finish the roof refurbishment and have the centre fully enclosed," Fraser said.
"It used to be like playing in a sauna in summer and an igloo in the winter, but now that the roof is fully insulated and lined, the playing conditions are more comfortable."
The work was done in a couple of stages, with the first being completed in April and the second in early October.
To help with the process, the club had a couple of working bees who did the painting.
As a result of the upgrade, Fraser said the club now had international flooring and lighting, making the venue an enviable table tennis centre.
"We know we have a top class facility, so we can promote the sport in town and bring it back to the heights that it was in the 1950s to 1980s," she said.
The club's spring competition was played completed recently and there were two deserved winners.
In A Grade, Michael Turner's Rabbitohs consisting of himself, Bagaskara Ariza and Isaac Mavrolefterou defeated Lachlan Bill's Raiders consisting of himself, Jack Gray and Harry Mavrolefterou six matches to two.
In B Grade, Wayne King's Dockers consisting of himself, Jamie MIles (reserve) and Raina Emerson defeated Elisa Chung's Jet Setters consisting of herself, Meredith McDonald and Brandon Trama six matches to four.
