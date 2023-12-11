Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

"Top class facility": Table tennis centre receives welcome upgrade

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated December 11 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Table tennis players can now enjoy the sport in comfortable conditions thanks to a grant from the Veolia Mulwaree Trust.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.