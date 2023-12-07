Christmas in the park gears up for another night of festive music

A night of Christmas Carols, fabulous food and family fun is heading to Belmore Park on Sunday, December 17.
The evening is set to see the musical stylings of plenty of local bands including John Farnham and ABBA tribute band 'FABBA' and 'Whispering Jack.'
Rotary Club of Goulburn president, and Goulburn Mulwaree deputy mayor Steve Ruddell said that this year is set to be bigger and better than ever.
"We're going to have plenty of music, food and entertainment all evening," Mr Ruddell said.
"Unless it starts bucketing down with thunder and lighting we will be there will some special guests right up until 9pm."
The event has been attracting people from Goulburn- surrounding towns as well as Canberra and Sydney for years.
Mr Ruddell said that the event can't be run without the generosity of their major sponsors including Goulburn Mulwaree Council and Divall's Earthmoving.
"It really comes down to the generosity of the businesses that is why we can put on this event every year," Mr Ruddell said.
The night will have a barbecue run by PCYC, ice cream vans and plenty of other food options.
Santa himself will also be making an appearance.
Bring a picnic blanket, the whole family and plenty of Christmas Spirit to 173 Auburn Street on Sunday, December 17 from 4pm.
All further information can be found through the Christmas in the Park Facebook Page.
