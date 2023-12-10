Goulburn Post
Get into the festive season this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated December 11 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
Watch Santa cruise around town this week. Image by Burney Wong.
PCYC Goulburn Christmas Convoy 2023

Watch Santa cruise around Goulburn

Wave and shout to Santa and all of his PCYC helpers as the Christmas Convoy passes by. Dress up, decorate yourself, your letterbox, your house. Take a photo and post it to the PCYC Goulburn Facebook page using the hash tag #PCYCGOULBURNCC2023 with some great prizes up for grabs. There will be continuous updates available on the PCYC Facebook Page. If the convoy doesn't come past your house make sure you make your way to the nearest street and wave to Santa. The Convoy will be taking place at Goulburn PCYC on Thursday, December 14. Email goulburn@pcycnsw.org.au. Phone 4822 2133.

