Get into the festive season this week in Goulburn

Wave and shout to Santa and all of his PCYC helpers as the Christmas Convoy passes by. Dress up, decorate yourself, your letterbox, your house. Take a photo and post it to the PCYC Goulburn Facebook page using the hash tag #PCYCGOULBURNCC2023 with some great prizes up for grabs. There will be continuous updates available on the PCYC Facebook Page. If the convoy doesn't come past your house make sure you make your way to the nearest street and wave to Santa. The Convoy will be taking place at Goulburn PCYC on Thursday, December 14. Email goulburn@pcycnsw.org.au. Phone 4822 2133.
The Windellama Hall Markets are held on the third Sunday of the month. There are plenty of stalls with homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiast. There is home-cooked hot food and refreshments available and fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices. Plenty of parking is available, and disabled access. There is also a small museum housed in a replica building of the 1880 school, which is open to the public on market days. The next market day is Sunday, December 17 between 9am and 1pm on Windellama Road, Windellama. Phone 4844 5768 or email odessa.michele@gmail.com.
Every year local artists share the stage at the beautiful Belmore Park, the heart of this great city, to sing Christmas Carols so celebrate the festive season in the community. This much loved and anticipated event attracts many people from surrounding towns as well as Canberra and Sydney. This year, Goulburn will experience another exciting evening with performances from some of Goulburn's finest bands and soloists with a huge headline artist gracing the stage, barbeque stall run by the PCYC, drink and ice creams stalls as well as a visit from Santa himself.Bring your family and favourite festive food to enjoy this unforgettable traditional event in Goulburn's beautiful Belmore Park. Proudly funded by the Goulburn Mulwaree Council and a range of local sponsors. The event will be taking place at 173 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Sunday, December 17 from 4pm. Email jeff@whitenoiseproaudio.com.au. Phone 0412 318 008.
The kindness and generosity of spirit of gardeners and the joy of writing and photographing garden and design books is central to Trisha Dixon's life as a garden writer and photographer and tour leader. Many gardens in the Goulburn district were Trisha's inspiration for her life journey travelling throughout Australia and abroad researching, visiting, photographing, writing and taking people to visit gardens and landscapes. Come listen to Ms Dixon share her expertise at 184-194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Friday, December 15 from 1pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
The community of Goulburn is invited to the Goulburn Presbyterian Church's Family Carols by Candlelight held at the church. There is a free Sausage Sizzle that will start before the Carols start at 6pm. Everyone is welcome. The event will be taking place at 255 Clifford Street Goulburn on Friday, December 15 from 5pm. Email connect@goulburnchurch.com. Phone 4853 2185.
The Goulburn Multicultural Centre is proud bring together the Cultural and Language Diverse community together to celebrate End of Year 2023. There will be a cultural fashion parade competition awards, lucky door prizes, live music and dance with a DJ from Canberra in attendance. It is a totally free event but registration is essential so please contact the Goulburn Multicultural Centre to secure your spot. The event will be taking place at unit 12/148 Sloane Street, Goulburn on Friday, December 15 from 6pm. Email info@gmc.org.au. Phone 4803 9042.
Join Goulburn Race Club for Christmas Cup Race Day featuring the Fred Cooper Cup. Whether you choose to book one of their hire options, bring your picnic rug or reserve a seat in the winning post marquee, it's the perfect opportunity to gather your friends, family and colleagues to celebrate the end of the year. The event will be taking place at Racecourse Drive Goulburn on Friday, December 15 from 12pm. Email admin@goulburnraceclub.com.au. Phone 4822 2222.
Divisional Barrell Races are back in Goulburn this month.ABHA barrel racing and pole bending will be running at the Goulburn Rodeo Arena at the Goulburn Recreation Area. Make sure you come down for a fantastic day. The races will be taking place at 45 Braidwood Road on Saturday, December 16 from 8am. Email tablelandstinspinners@hotmail.com. Phone 0413 883 219.
Mamma Mia the Concert is a masterful and stimulating performance of the ABBA repertoire. A memorable concert with new vocal and symphonic harmonies, where the glorious melodies are re-invigorated and given new life. The songs of Benny and Bjorn have never sounded so full and LuciousThe most powerful all-female vocal group in Australia, The Ten Sopranos, bring you a concert of epic proportions.This show will have you singing, clapping, and stomping from beginning to end. The Ten Sopranos deliver the number one vocal interpretation of the ABBA songs on Earth.Artistic and Musical director Penny Pavlakis (Internationally acclaimed and multi-award-winner known to her peers as "The Singers' Singer" has over 1000 performances on the world Opera and contemporary stage, brings to the stage star power, very few people can).This event promises to be a clap-along, dance-along and sing-along frenzy. This is a feel-good concert you will not want to miss. The concert will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, December 16 from 8pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Get ready to be swept off your feet at our highly anticipated end-of-year concert. This enchanting event is the culmination of a year's worth of hard work, dedication, and passion incredible dancers.They have poured their hearts into every routine, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all. Witness the magic unfold on stage with Industry Dance Co. Goulburn. The concert will be taking place on Sunday, December 17 at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn from 10.30am. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Enjoy the work of members of the Industry Dance Co as they kick host their end of year concert. The enchanting event is the culmination of a year's worth of hard work, dedication, and passion from the incredible dancers.They have poured their hearts into every routine, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all. Watch all their work pay off at this extravaganza. The concert will be taking place on Sunday, December 17 at 163 Auburn Street from 3pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Towrang Christmas in the Park is back again in 2023. With a sausage sizzle and drinks, jumping castle, face painting & kids entertainment, candy can hunt, Christmas songs and of course a visit from the Jolly Big Red man himself Santa with treat bags it is a community event not to be missed. If interested please ensure you RSVP to Nat so Santa comes prepared. The event will be taking place on Sunday, December 17 from 4pm. Phone 0404 146 632.
See the work of dancers pay off in a showcase of the culmination of a year's worth of hard work, dedication, and passion from some incredible dancers. They have poured their hearts into every routine, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.Witness the magic unfold on stage with Industry Dance Co. Goulburn. The showcase will be taking place on Sunday, December 17 at 163 Auburn Street from 5pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
'Soil Breathes' is a portrait of the region's soil. An installation from emerging artist Sophia Dacy-Cole, this exhibition utilises audio-visual and tactile components to explore the scale of soil. Microscopic images, recorded sounds, and smells were all collected at the property in Wamboin, Australia where the artist currently resides, just northeast of Canberra. The images were taken from tablespoons of topsoil, dug out of the humic leaf litter layer, and photographed under the scope while still wet. The sounds were taken from that same layer: the microphone buried between layers of damp soil sedimentation.According to the AIATSIS map of Indigenous Australia, Wamboin sits under Ngunawal traditional custodianship. The map also suggests close borders with Ngarigo, Gundungurra, Wiradjuri and Yuin mobs. There is also a Ngambri land claim over the region. This is loved and known earth. In the years following colonisation, 4.4 billion tonnes of topsoil have been lost across Australia, mostly due to sheep, cattle, and other European agro-practices. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from Saturday, Decemeber 2 from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Andrew Geoffrey Kwabena Moss is a writer and teacher who has lived in the UK, Japan and currently Australia. Of Anglo-Ghanaian heritage, his work seeks to explore and challenge landscapes, complex identities and the social constructs of race. Andrew is a member of the ACT Writers' Centre and has previously had work published by Afropean, People in Harmony, Fly on the Wall Press, Fair Acre Press, Golden Walkman, Beliveau Books, Poor Yorick Literary Journal, GMGA Publishing, The Good Life Review, Red Penguin Books, Scissortail Press, The Minison Project, dyst Literary Journal, Sound the Abeng, Rigorous, Wingless Dreamer, Litoria Press and The Caribbean Writer. Andrew describes the practice of writing as speaking from the intimate chambers of the soul to reveal the redemptive power of storytelling and community through words designed to inspire, entertain, and provoke thoughtful responses. The exhibit will be taking place from Saturday, December 2 at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 9am. Email
This unique exhibition is a themed 'Out of the Box' display of Gallery on Track members showcasing their interpretation of their work within this theme. Various artists and artisans will contribute to the exhibition. The exhibition will be taking place at 2 Blackshaw Road from Sunday, December 3 from 10am. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
Suspended Moment brings together new works by artists Frances Barrett, Sally Rees and Giselle Stanborough- the three recipients of Suspended Moment: The Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship. Established in the name of Italian-born, Australian artist Katthy Cavaliere (1972-2012), the fellowship was a one-off opportunity that provided support to Australian women artists working at the nexus of performance and installation. Curated by Daniel Mudie Cunningham, 'Suspended Moment' contextualises key works by Cavaliere alongside the fellowship artists who benefited from her enduring legacy. A Carriageworks and Museums and Galleries of NSW touring exhibition, curated by Daniel Mudie Cunningham, developed in partnership with the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Melbourne and the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona), Hobart. This project has been assisted by the Australian Government through the Australia Council for the Arts, its arts funding and advisory body. This project is assisted by the Australian Government's Visions of Australia program. The program will be running from Friday, December 1 at 184 Bourke Street from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Written by Roald Dahl, adapted for the stage by David Wood & directed by Annie Bilton.Witness Roald Dahl's classic children's story burst to life on stage. The Witches are ruled by the powerful Grand High Witch, who arrives in England to organise her plan to turn all the children into mice. Can Brunhilde and her grandmother save the day? The show will be taking place at 52 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn on Wednesday, December 13 from 7.30pm. Email liedertheatre@gmail.com. Phone 4821 5066.
