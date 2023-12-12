How to get into the Christmas Spirit in Goulburn in 2023

Bring the kids to the library to make some Christmas craft and read some stories. Leave the glitter spreading to a room you don't have to clean up and let the kids enjoy a very Merry Christmas story time on Tuesday, December 19 at Goulburn Mulwaree Library from 10.30am. The event is designed for children between 3 and 5 years old.
Eat, drink and be merry at carols in the park this year. Join local artists as they sing the most festive of songs along with a barbecue provided by PCYC, ice cream stalls and a very special guest appearance by the big man in red himself. The carols will be kicking off at 173 Auburn Street on Sunday, December 17 from 4pm. The event is proudly funded by sponsors from across Goulburn including Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
A free sausage sizzle and carols by candlelight are on offer at Goulburn Presbyterian Church on Friday, December 15 from 5pm. Bring the family for a night of Christmas music and family fun.
Spend an afternoon at the racecourse for the Christmas Cup Race Day featuring Fred Cooper Cup. Bring a picnic rug or reserve a spot in the winning post marquee. Regardless of where you decide to sit, the Christmas at Racecourse Drive on Friday, December 15 from 12pm is the perfect place to celebrate the festive season.
Come see Santa cruise around town and make sure to dress yourself and your house up for the occasion. Santa and his PCYC crew of happy helpers will be touring around the streets of Goulburn starting at PCYC on Thursday, December 14 from 4pm. Take a photo and send it into the PCYC Facebook Page using the hash tag #PCYCGOULBURNCC2023 for the opportunity to grab some great prizes.
Bring the kids for a fun filled afternoon in the park. From a sausage sizzle, drinks, a jumping castle, face painting a candy cane hunt and of course Christmas songs galore. There might even be a visit from Santa himself. The afternoon kicks off on Sunday, December 14 from 4pm at 787 Towrang Road, Towrang.
