How to get into the Christmas Spirit in Goulburn in 2023

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated December 12 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:48pm
Bring the kids in for a morning of Christmas Craft and books. Image by Pexels.
Bring the kids to a morning of Christmas fun

Bring the kids to the library to make some Christmas craft and read some stories. Leave the glitter spreading to a room you don't have to clean up and let the kids enjoy a very Merry Christmas story time on Tuesday, December 19 at Goulburn Mulwaree Library from 10.30am. The event is designed for children between 3 and 5 years old.

