Heatwave headed to Goulburn: Emergency services advise on how to beat the heat

Avoid being outdoors in the hottest part of the day.

Keep your home cooler by using airconditioning or electric fans and closing doors, windows, blinds, and curtains.

Limit your physical activity to early in the morning when it is coolest.

Stay hydrated by drinking water regularly. If your doctor has restricted your fluid intake, ask them about how much you should drink when it is hot.

When outdoors, apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses and a wide brim hat to protect your eyes, face, and scalp