Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Heatwave headed to Goulburn: Emergency services advise on how to beat the heat

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 8 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the current cloudy conditions across the Goulburn region, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting extreme weather conditions over the next few days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.