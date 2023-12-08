Attesting students launch into brave new world of policing

Jessica Gale wore a broad smile as she walked off the NSW Police Academy parade ground after her Class 360 attested on Friday, December 8.
The 19-year-old Newcastle woman was proud as punch, surrounded by family and her relieved and happy 178 classmates.
"I loved every bit of it," she said of the 16-week NSW Police Academy course.
"It was the best experience and I'd do it all over again. It was hard physical training but I've developed so much resilience and grown as a person."
Probationary Constable Gale will start her posting in the Hunter Valley from Monday, December 11.
Goulburn and Yass will receive one probationary constable each within the Hume Police District.
Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker, MP Wendy Tuckerman were among the guests at Friday's ceremony.
NSW Governor Margaret Beazley AC KC reviewed the recruits and later spoke of policing's long history in the state
"In essence, the oath you've declared has remained the essence of policing since it first started," she said.
"Over those 160 years the world has changed and with it, policing has had to change. Ever evolving technology has become involved not only as a tool of criminals but it has to be the tool by which you detect and prevent crime.
"This has made police work increasingly complex and transnational."
Governor Beazley urged the recruits to uphold the values of service, keeping the peace, preventing crime and discharging their duties with integrity.
NSW Police College commander Chief Superintendent Toby Lindsay encouraged the students to maintain their study and commitment over the next year and throughout their careers.
"You've earned your place on this parade ground today and as members of the NSW Police family...We wish you every success in your policing career," he said.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM, said policing was a fantastic career choice.
"These officers have today embarked on a career that is unique and like no other," she said.
"This is not just a job; it's a calling. A calling to serve and protect, to uphold the values of justice and to make a positive impact on all of our communities."
To the newest members of our organisation, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours with the NSW Police Force," Commissioner Webb said.
Police Minister Yasmin Catley also congratulated the students.
They came from diverse backgrounds including South Korea, England, New Zealand, Nepal, the Russian Federation, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Iraq, Lithuania, Pakistan, and South Africa. Eight recruits are First Nations. Out of the cohort, 125 are men and 54 are women.
Class 360 was the first cohort to receive a one-off payment, the amount of which was pro-rated to the date of the announcement.
From March 2024, student police Officers will be employed as clerk grade one/two administrative employees on a temporary fixed term contact.
They'll receive a total salary of approximately $30,984 over the 16-week study period, including super and award-based allowances.
Friday's parade was also a chance to farewell retiring police officers. Chief Inspector Adel Atalla medically retired after 34 years' service. The day was a special one for him, with his brother, Edmond Atalla MP, the NSW parliamentary secretary for police and counter-terrorism, in attendance.
Senior Sergeant Peter Davis APM attested from the Academy in 1984 and retired in November, 2022 after 38 years' service.
Detective Chief Inspector Scott Nelson retired in September, 2023 after 35 years' service.
