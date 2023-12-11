'Every bit makes a difference:' Goulburn Organic helps out Anglicare

Goulburn Organic has teamed up with Prestige car detailing to share the love across the Goulburn region this festive season along with Anglicare.
The team has spent months collecting fresh fruit and veggies which were packed up in esky's to distribute to families across the Goulburn region to help those struggling to pay for groceries this festive season.
Co-ordinator for Anglicare Goulburn Donna Cutmore said that the contributions are a necessity to the community at Goulburn.
"We just want to make sure everyone has the best Christmas possible," Ms Cutmore said.
Ms Cutmore thanked both Goulburn Organic and Prestige Car Detailing for their dedication to the cause.
"We really couldn't provide what we do for the community without their help."
Goulburn Organic co-owner Danielle Ghossen and her husband Matt said that they want to help the community as much as they can this festive season.
"It's been great to team up with Prestige to help out Anglicare to help out those that need it," Ms Ghossen said.
The collaboration resulted in dozens of home grown fruits, veggies and other goodies to be distributed across the region.
Goulburn Organics pride themselves in giving back to the community and to charities any chance they get.
Ms Ghossen said that it's what her and her husband love doing.
"We give a box to Salvo's every fortnight and any spare change we might have always goes straight back into local charities," Ms Ghossen said.
Goulburn Organics is located at 3/135 Finlay Road, all items available for purchase can be found on their website.
