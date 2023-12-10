Teenager defends national champion title with strong profight

A 19-year-old apprentice from Yerrinbool is the Australian Medieval Combat Federation national champion once again.
Connor Miller, who works at Traditional Timber Frames in Marulan, won the 'Profight' under 75kg weight category in full contact medieval fighting at the National Trials.
In his duel category, which is mixed martial arts in full medieval armour with steel weapons, he competed against fighters from all over the state.
Also taking part in the event were Highlanders Adam Miller, who is also his father, and Simon Hand.
Adam said Connor was one of the youngest competitors in the sport and is considered an up-and-coming talent.
"He not only demonstrates his skills and abilities in individual competitions, but shows considerable ability and determination in the team or group fight categories where he dishes out punishment with ruthless efficiency to opponents with a two handed axe," he said.
Earlier this year Connor and Adam competed at the world cup in Prague.
They then took part in the Australian 12v12 team and the combined Australian and USA 30v30 team.
Adam said competing with Connor was a proud moment for him.
"I was able to stand shoulder to shoulder on the field and represent Australia with my son," he said.
Next up for Connor is a competition in South Carolina in early February as part of a combined NSW, WA and Vic team to compete in the largest, full contact, medieval fighting tournament in North America, 'Carolina Carnage'.
There are an expected 500 competitors, and they hope to break a previous record and hold a mass battle involving more than 400 fighters on the field at once.
He will also take the opportunity to train with America's premier team in Dallas.
As a young apprentice, he is looking for any sponsorship and financial assistance that will go towards travel and armour. His fighting kit is worth over $6000.
"Any donations will help Connor not only compete in the USA in February but hopefully get him to the International Medieval Combat Federation World Championships in Mexico later in 2024," Adam said.
