Driver suffers critical injuries in Hume Highway truck crash

Police have advised that a 35-year-old man injured in Sunday's truck crash on the Hume Highway near Goulburn has been transferred to a Sydney hospital in a serious condition.
A man remains in a critical condition following a truck crash near Goulburn on Saturday, December 9.
A NSW Police media spokesperson said emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Boxers Creek, some 10km north of Goulburn at 10.20pm.
On arrival, officers attached to The Hume Police District found a prime mover truck well alight. The vehicle had been travelling north.
Police were told that the driver of truck - a 35-year-old man - allegedly lost control of the truck before it collided with a nearby tree.
Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural NSW Rural Fire Service extinguished the fire at the vehicle and surrounding grass area a short time after their arrival.
The 35-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Goulburn Base Hospital in a critical condition.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man suffered burns to his body.
The crash closed the northbound lanes and one southbound lane. The southbound and one northbound lane was re-opened two hours later. The highway fully re-opened at about 5am.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.