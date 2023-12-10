Goulburn Post
Driver suffers critical injuries in Hume Highway truck crash

Updated December 11 2023 - 3:38pm, first published December 10 2023 - 4:44pm
Update Monday 3.30pm

Police have advised that a 35-year-old man injured in Sunday's truck crash on the Hume Highway near Goulburn has been transferred to a Sydney hospital in a serious condition.

