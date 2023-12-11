Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Golden jubilee of the Maronite Eparchy of Australia headlined by the welcoming of relics

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local worshippers, as well as some from Canberra, Sydney and further afield, gathered to witness a major religious event in Goulburn on Saturday, December 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.