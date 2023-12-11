Golden jubilee of the Maronite Eparchy of Australia headlined by the welcoming of relics

Local worshippers, as well as some from Canberra, Sydney and further afield, gathered to witness a major religious event in Goulburn on Saturday, December 9.
The Maronite Church of Australia established its mission in Goulburn in recent years following purchase of the former Our Lady of Mercy Convent and Chapel in Clinton Street.
The church and convent were consecrated in 2020.
On Saturday afternoon, the Maronite Eparchy of Australia, New Zealand and Oceania welcomed, for the first time, the relics of Australian Saint St Mary of the Cross MacKillop, as well as Lebanese Saints Maroun, Charbel, Rafqa and Nehmetallah.
St Mary MacKillop, the founder of the Sisters of St Joseph, was canonised in 2010.
Superior of the Maronite Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mission and Our Lady of Mercy Monastery and Parish Father John Paul Bassil celebrated masses in the chapel on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Father Bassil said the catholic faith believed the saints were special because they interceded for us from heaven.
"The relics are from their bones, so it means they still exist with us and we pray for them," he said.
The event, which coincided with the 2023 golden jubilee of the Maronite Eparchy of Australia, featured plenty of activities for the kids including face painting and a jumping castle while there was also popcorn, fairy floss and plenty of food.
The jubilee year started in February and was celebrated under the theme 'The maronites in Australia: A journey of holiness and openness'.
"The main focus of the year is a spiritual experience as we bring to our parishes and people selected relics of our saints for their veneration," Maronite Bishop of Australia, New Zealand and Oceania Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay said.
"It is my prayer that this jubilee year will awaken our faith to a deeper level, energise our spiritual fervour, move our hearts to repentance and conversion, and warm our parishes with a renewed commitment to our faith in god and to our spiritual heritage as reflected in the life of the saints."
The weekend concluded with Feast Hrissi, a traditional Lebanese dish.
