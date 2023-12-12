Star trainer reclaims Goulburn Premiership following another successful year

The best trainers of the Goulburn District Race Club have been recognised at a function.
The event at the Fred Cooper building on Thursday, December 7 celebrated the outstanding results achieved by Goulburn's racing community in a year which saw a record 16 Highway Handicaps at Saturday metropolitan race meetings.
One of the trainers recognised was Matt Dale who trained Front Page to a Kosciuszko win on Everest Day at Royal Randwick in October.
Reflecting on the race, Dale said past history was an indicator of the success that came.
"He won the previous year, so we knew he had the ability," he said.
"He dictated the race from the front and he did it in really good time and in really good fashion."
The prestigious Goulburn Premiership for the past 12 months went to Danny Williams once again and he said it was a brilliant honour.
"It's always great to be the leading trainer in my local area," Williams said.
"We've had a fantastic year and our horses have worked really well."
