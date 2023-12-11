'Don't believe the unbelievable': Focus on finding the truth in news

Don't believe the unbelievable! "Go back to the source, whenever and wherever possible".
I will never forget what my then boss told me 30 years ago, when I was a young journalist in Switzerland. I have followed his advice ever since.
Never before in history has information as polluted by falsehoods and propaganda been dumped on humans on such a massive scale as it is today.
Many forces, some of them for political, some for economic reasons battle for our hearts and minds, and for our money.
They do it by manipulating facts, by corrupting information - sometimes in a blatantly obvious way, but more often in a subtle one.
Take Donald Trump for example, with his words so transparent it seems inconceivable that anyone would believe them.
Of course, Australian politicians are no exception when it comes to half-truths and even lies.
In their public statements both to parliament and the media some seem to follow the well-used recipe of taking a piece of truth and wrapping it in a cloth of hyperbole, garnish it with a sprinkle of prejudice and top it with a generous helping of that hot sauce named racism.
We have seen it recently during the debate about the Voice or the so called "hardened refugee criminals".
We as consumers can hardly avoid such attempts at manipulation. Because we are confronted by it every day, 24/7. In newspapers, on TV, and of course online.
However, thankfully we have the power to counteract it. First, start selecting your sources of information carefully, and strategically.
Even in Australia with the biggest media monopoly in the Western world, we are not condemned to be force-fed the propaganda being sold to you as "news" by some.
There are alternatives, media organisations that follow traditional journalistic values: fairness, balance, and a commitment to reporting the truth at the best of their abilities, even if it does not sit well with the political views of the writer or his bosses.
The internet has many negatives. But one of its biggest advantages is undoubtedly the fact that the source of nearly every piece of information can now be checked by ourselves, with only a few clicks of our mouse.
What, until only recently, used to be the domain of a documentalist or researcher working the phone and fax over days and weeks, can be done from our kitchen table, on a global scale, in a matter of minutes.
Are our farms really being bought up by the Chinese, as Ray Hadley rumbles? Read the original statistics compiled by the relevant authorities in Canberra and be surprised.
Don't believe the newest shocking climate change figures? Click your way to the Potsdam Climate Institute in Berlin, one of the global top authorities on the subject. You can even write a quick email to a scientist.
You would be amazed how happy most of them are to answer your questions.
There is no excuse for believing the unbelievable.
Urs Walterlin
Swiss born Australian Urs Walterlin is a journalist, working as South-Pacific correspondent for Swiss national TV and radio. He lives on a farm near Goulburn. In his spare time, he enjoys rescuing native animals as a Wires volunteer.
