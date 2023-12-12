Experience family fun at Jamberoo Action Park Advertising Feature

Hair-raising thrills on The Stinger. Pictures supplied

There's no other time more cherished than that spent with family and close friends during the festive season.

It can sometimes be difficult juggling all the things that must be done at this time of year and we all want to make sure we are spending our time in the most meaningful ways.

Gifting an experience has become a popular Christmas gift option in recent times and it's hard to think of a local venue which offers a more well-rounded family experience than Jamberoo Action Park.

Being 100 per cent family owned and operated means that the Jamberoo experience delivers on several points which all help make for a truly memorable day.

The park, the gardens, the service - all impeccable. Not only are you greeted like a valued member of the family upon arrival - you are also welcome to bring in your own food and drink and set up for the day in many of the well-manicured lawn or picnic areas, or you can bring your own shelters.

Good times, great memories at Banjo's Billabong.

There's also the drawcard of world-class rides and attractions. The location of the park amidst rolling hills further emphasises the natural Australiana vibe and provides all the gravity needed for the latest in themed thrill rides.

The new Velocity Falls precinct and the TRULY hair-raising zero gravity features of the new Stinger and Octo-Racer rides will definitely get your adrenaline pumping.

For those that prefer to splash out a bit on their day, there are all sorts of huts and shelters to hire, as well as the new Velocity Falls Cabanas and Billabong Beach Shacks.

You can even order food online directly from these areas and it will be delivered at a time of your choosing to your location. For larger groups, there's the option of catering - the Jamberoo team will prepare your food and have it ready for you at a pre-arranged time.

There really is something for everyone at Jamberoo. Young families will appreciate Banjo's Billabong, The Mushroom Pools, Billabong Beach and Kiddies Cove. There's even Landscape Golf.

Thrill seekers must try The Taipan, Funnel Web and Perfect Storm - called the trilogy of tube rides - are you brave enough to ride all three?

Jamberoo also has a range of food and beverage outlets, a surf shack and souvenir shop with everything you could possibly need to round out your day.

Admission to the park covers all rides and attractions. Parking is free and a ticket to Jamberoo is a great gift idea for anyone looking to create a meaningful and lifelong memory.

The park is open daily through December and January (except Christmas day). Find out more and get tickets at jamberoo.net.