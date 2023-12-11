Crews respond quickly to bushfire within city's limits

Fire crews have contained a small fire that broke out off Memorial Drive, Goulburn shortly after 2pm.
Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue and the RFS responded to the outbreak in bushland.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said brigades contained a 50 metre square fire by 2.30pm.
No property was under threat.
In related news, a fire in the Tarlo River National Park is being controlled. The blaze, started from a lightning strike on Saturday, December 9, has burnt nine hectares, according to the RFS.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service deployed three water bombing helicopters and a remote area firefighting team.
A spokesperson said on Sunday they hoped milder conditions on Sunday would allow them to gain the upper hand. However the Service expected firefighting efforts to continue for another week.
