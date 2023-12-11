Foundation has 'all the right moves' when it comes to Monopoly game

A Goulburn Monopoly game complete with local landmarks has been given a head start with a sizeable donation.
The game is the brainchild of the fledgling Southern Tablelands Community Foundation, which will eventually disperse grants to individuals and organisations in need.
It will feature local landmarks such as the Big Merino, the Riverwalk, cathedrals, courthouse, prison and in nod to its major sponsor, the Goulburn Bowling Club.
The club has donated $20,000 towards the project. Half of this came directly from 'The Bowlo' and the other half from the club's grant program, the Wyong Roos Foundation.
"I thought it was a fun thing and thought we should participate. We liked the idea of it being a community-based organisation," Club venue manager, Scott Cooper said.
"We believe in their commitment to community."
Wyong Leagues CEO, Gina Coghlan said the Roos Foundation usually granted $6000 to $7000 to organisations but they were happy to top it up for the Goulburn project.
The Monopoly game, available now for pre-order, is just one means by which the Trust will raise money for the community.
Trust secretary, Maggie Patterson said the Dick Kearins, who was instrumental in forming the Upper Lachlan Foundation, suggested a similar initiative for Goulburn Mulwaree. He and Dr Ursula Stephens have established the Southern Tablelands Community Foundation, chaired by Bob Kirk.
It falls under the Goulburn Community Plus banner and all donations are tax deductible, via registered charity, Greater Good.
The Monopoly game will feature 'The Bowlo' in the prime Mayfair position, on the money and on chance cards.
Mrs Patterson said the Foundation was grateful for the club's support.
"The Bowlo has been involved from the start and has provided meeting space," she said.
"This is an incredible donation, over and above the grant scheme. We're very grateful and it's something that will continue because the investments are in perpetuity.
"...Any donation that can be given in Goulburn stays here. The Trust is an opportunity for goodwill in the community and for individuals and organisations that may not normally attract grants, to receive help."
Its tagline is 'A Bright Future through Giving.'
The Upper Lachlan Foundation was established in 2011 and has dispersed more than $320,000 to its community. The Southern Tablelands Foundation committee is hoping for similar success, starting with its first project.
"The Monopoly game is a fun way of raising funds with a community feel," Mrs Patterson said.
Games can be pre-ordered through the Goulburn Monopoly website. Once released, it will also be available at the Goulburn Visitors Information Centre.
