Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn to host prestigious Judo Federation of Australia International Open

By Staff Reporters
December 12 2023 - 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The best in judo will be coming to Goulburn in 2024. Image by Pexels.
The best in judo will be coming to Goulburn in 2024. Image by Pexels.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has announced that the Judo Federation of Australia ACT Inc. will be holding the 2024 Canberra International Open from Friday, February 16 until Sunday, February 18 February 2024 at Veolia Arena, Goulburn Recreation Area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.