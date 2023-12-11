Goulburn to host prestigious Judo Federation of Australia International Open

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has announced that the Judo Federation of Australia ACT Inc. will be holding the 2024 Canberra International Open from Friday, February 16 until Sunday, February 18 February 2024 at Veolia Arena, Goulburn Recreation Area.
The Canberra International Open is the first tournament on the 2024 calendar of the Judo Australia National Events Series and has been staged by Judo ACT every year for over 20 years.
The three-day event will see Judoka players at all levels of experience from around the country and internationally competing in divisions from Junior through to Veteran, with the weekend also including an ever-growing Kata competition.
Judo ACT President, Luis Val, expressed his appreciation towards the Goulburn Mulwaree Council and highlights the suitability of the venue for the event.
"Veolia Arena is a perfect venue for Judo to host the 2024 Canberra International Open Judo competition", Mr Val said.
"The support from Council has not only empowered us but will also contribute significantly to the growth and prosperity of our shared community."
"We look forward to the continued collaboration with the Goulburn Mulwaree Council as we collectively strive for excellence and a positive impact," Mr Val said.
Second in size to the National Championships, the International Open will attract more than 500 participants from around Australia and internationally, as well as their families and supporters.
This event is expected to bring a total economic value of approx. $1,140,000 to the region.
Over the course of the weekend there will be a number of tournaments taking place.
On Friday February 16, Veterans and Kata Competitions will open the event, this will be followed by Cadet Men and Women, Junior Men and Women and Senior Men and Women, all taking place on Saturday February 17.
To round out the event, Junior Boys and Girls and Senior Boys and Girls will compete on Sunday February 18.
The event is a national point scoring tournament where Australian elite players chase points to be selected to represent Australia in tournaments all over the world.
The 2024 Judo Canberra International Open is proudly supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
More information on the free event can be found through the Goulburn Australia website.
