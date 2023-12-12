Goulburn Post
Community 'cleans up mess' after developer enters administration

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 12 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:03pm
A heavily cleared Eastgrove development site, formerly owned by a company that entered voluntary liquidation, has continued to cause environmental 'headaches' for the Goulburn wetlands.

