Community 'cleans up mess' after developer enters administration

A heavily cleared Eastgrove development site, formerly owned by a company that entered voluntary liquidation, has continued to cause environmental 'headaches' for the Goulburn wetlands.
The continued run-off in heavy rain from the 7.2-hectare block at 99 May Street into the wetlands below has prompted The Goulburn Group (TGG) to call for a halt to any further development and the block's revegetation.
It also wants safeguards implemented in cases where development companies enter administration.
TGG initiated the wetlands project, which was supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council. President, Urs Walterlin has written to the council saying it deserved to be protected but stormwater from 99 May Street had caused "repeated problems and major damage."
This included runoff from a 120mm deluge in late November.
"(It) caused scouring of the landscape and tonnes of mud ended up in the wetlands," Mr Walterlin wrote.
"The consequences have been a drastic reduction in water quality that we fear has resulted in the death of many fish, reptiles and other species."
Australian Securities and Investment Commission records showed that the site's former owner, Lock and Strand Pty Ltd, entered voluntary liquidation this year. The block was placed on the market and sold in October, 2023, property data revealed. The Post understands that all lots, ranging from 729 to 1412 square metres, were previously sold.
Lock and Strand Pty Ltd extensively cleared the block for a 28-lot residential development in September, 2021 and subsequently.
This was in part permitted under a 2008 council consent obtained by a previous owner and deemed active by virtue of work completed within five years.
However the council since 2021 has issued numerous stop work and penalty infringement notices to the company over alleged non-compliance with pollution controls.
A fine was also issued over alleged non-compliance with clearing laws.
The owner subsequently installed erosion controls and a detention pond but Mr Walterlin said it had not prevented further damage.
"This underscores the point that development is unsuitable for a site that is too steep and has been almost completely cleared of trees," he wrote.
"Even imposing further conditions on development is unlikely to resolve this issue."
The Post has sought comment from the company and the council.
Friends of Goulburn Wetlands (FROGS) maintains the wetlands. President, Heather West, said volunteers spent 18 hours on Wednesday, December 6 cleaning up after the latest downpour and were "demoralised" by what had occurred.
"We spent 18 hours digging out silt which filled a one-metre deep culvert which catches stormwater from May Street," she said.
"...We have three big piles of silt that we are asking the council to remove."
The silt also covered a picnic shelter and pathways, which had to be meticulously cleaned to avoid pedestrian slip hazards. A road was eroded, along with a track through the Australian Plant Society's (APS) garden. The APS has replanted the garden nine times due to stormwater runoff from 99 May Street, Mrs West said.
In addition, a thick layer of silt had settled at the bottom of the wetlands.
"We hardly hear frogs in the ponds anymore," Mrs West said.
"We have no idea how it has affected the bird, insect and microbial life that birds feed."
Mrs West said previously FROGS had some help from the developer to remove silt and the council liaised on their behalf. But now, with the company in administration and the block sold, she questioned who was monitoring the detention pond, which overflowed in late November, and other impacts caused by stormwater runoff from the block above.
She argued the land should never have been cleared and it would not be allowed under current planning laws on such a steep slope. The council's planning director, Scott Martin, previously told The Post that the extent of clearing would "not necessarily be accepted today."
"...Taking all the vegetation away was asking for trouble," Mrs West said.
"...It is demoralising for volunteers because FROGS volunteers have put in hours only to see their work trashed again and again. The developer can walk away and the council's hands are tied."
Mrs West said she was disappointed with the entire process, saying a "legal loophole" allowed the clearing.
Mr Walterlin said before any sale was finalised, the development should be blocked and the site revegetated to its former state. He argued safeguards were needed to prevent communities being left with "a mess" when development companies entered administration.
"If necessary, the council should purchase the site to place it in public hands...It might be a lot of money but not in the bigger picture," he said.
Mr Walterlin said the clearing showed "a total disregard for nature, the environment and community" but if there was any positive it was that the council was now more aware of environmental impacts when approving developments.
