Royal Freemasons Benelovent Institute announces winner of Christmas card competition

Royal Freemasons Benelovent Institute has announced the successful conclusion of its annual Christmas Card Competition, which brought together hundreds of students across NSW and ACT to kick off the festive cheer in time for Christmas.
Since 2014, RFBI has been coordinating this joyful community engagement program and with each passing year, it has grown, drawing in more students and schools to participate.
The competition aims to foster a sense of community spirit and intergenerational connection by involving students across NSW and ACT and local RFBI residents.
Every design submitted is carefully reviewed by their local village residents and a winner from each school selected.
This year posed a delightful challenge for the RFBI Goulburn Masonic Village residents who had to choose from so many beautiful artworks.
In the end our residents chose one winner and RFBI offered a huge congratulations to Tylah, the creator of this years' winning design.
Goulburn South Public School student said that her work incorporates the process of Santa at his workshop to bring presents to homes.
"My art work is about Santa's workshop and Christmas. Santa then delivers the presents to homes," Tylah said.
General Manager at RFBI Goulburn Masonic Village Lisa Cotterill said that the group were thrilled with all applicants for the competition.
"The Annual Christmas Card Competition is a wonderful way to bring our communities together and celebrate the joy of the holiday season," Ms Cotterill said.
"We are thrilled to see the incredible talent displayed by the school children around our village and the joy this initiative brings to our residents."
"We want to extend our thanks to all of the students and residents who took part in making this year's Christmas Card Competition a resounding success," Ms Cotterill said.
All Christmas Card winning designs can be viewed on the RFBI website.
