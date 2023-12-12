Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Royal Freemasons Benelovent Institute announces winner of Christmas card competition

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 12 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFBI residents and Christmas card competition winner Taylah. Image supplied.
RFBI residents and Christmas card competition winner Taylah. Image supplied.

Royal Freemasons Benelovent Institute has announced the successful conclusion of its annual Christmas Card Competition, which brought together hundreds of students across NSW and ACT to kick off the festive cheer in time for Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.