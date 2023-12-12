Navigating the world of laser eye surgery: What to know

This is branded content.



Revolutionising vision correction, the advancement in ocular procedures has opened doors to new possibilities in eye care. Among these, a particular method stands out for its effectiveness in improving vision.

Expertly reshaping the cornea, the clear front part of the eye, enhances how light is focused onto the retina, leading to clearer and more precise vision. This technique, known as laser eye surgery, has become a beacon of hope for many seeking a life less dependent on glasses or contact lenses.

If you're contemplating this life-changing decision, it's vital to grasp its fundamentals. Read on to explore the ins and outs of this innovative procedure and discover how it could be a game-changer for your visual health.

Different types of laser eye surgery

When contemplating laser eye surgery for vision correction, it's crucial to understand the available options. The choice of procedure depends on individual factors like eye structure, vision issues, and overall eye health.

Below are the key types of laser eye surgeries, each with its unique approach and suitability:

Laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK): This well-liked method entails the formation of a slender corneal flap using either a microkeratome or a femtosecond laser. Once the flap is raised, an excimer laser is employed to modify the shape of the cornea's underlying tissue. Ideal for correcting nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism, LASIK is favoured for its quick recovery and minimal post-surgery discomfort.

Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK): As one of the original laser eye surgeries, PRK differs from LASIK by removing the entire outer layer of the cornea (epithelium) to expose the area for laser treatment. Often recommended for patients with thin corneas, PRK has a longer recovery time than LASIK and may involve more discomfort during healing.

Small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE): A newer procedure, SMILE creates a small, lens-shaped bit of tissue within the cornea, which is then extracted through a minor incision, reshaping the cornea. This method is flapless and minimally invasive, mainly used for correcting nearsightedness.

Each procedure offers unique benefits and potential drawbacks, with factors like recovery time, risks, eye conditions, and lifestyle considerations influencing the choice of surgery.

Evaluating if you're a good candidate

Determining whether you're a suitable candidate for laser eye surgery is a critical step towards improved vision. This evaluation hinges on several key factors influencing the procedure's safety and effectiveness.

Below are the primary considerations that help assess if you're an ideal candidate for laser eye surgery:

Age requirement: Generally, candidates should be at least 18 years old. This age criterion ensures that your eyes have matured and your vision prescription has stabilised, which is typically not the case in younger individuals.

Stable vision prescription: Your prescription should have remained stable for at least 12 months. Fluctuating vision can indicate ongoing eye changes, potentially exacerbated by factors like extreme screen time, making you a less suitable candidate for surgery.

Overall eye health: Healthy eyes are essential for laser eye surgery. Conditions such as severe dry eye, cataracts, glaucoma, or other significant corneal diseases can disqualify you from being a candidate.

Corneal thickness and quality: The thickness and quality of your cornea play a crucial role, as the surgery involves reshaping this part of the eye. Those with thin or irregular corneas might need to consider alternative treatments.

These considerations are crucial in evaluating whether laser eye surgery is viable and safe for individuals, ensuring the surgery's effectiveness and the patient's health and safety.

What To expect during the surgery

Starting the laser eye surgery journey is a significant decision, and understanding what to expect during the procedure can ease any concerns.

Here are the key stages you can expect during the surgery:

Pre-procedure preparation: On the day of the surgery, you'll typically be in a relaxed setting. The surgical team will prepare you by cleaning the area around your eyes and applying numbing eye drops. While general anaesthesia isn't used, you may receive a mild sedative to help you relax.

The surgical process: The specifics of the surgery will depend on the type of laser eye surgery you're undergoing. In the LASIK procedure, a thin corneal flap is fashioned using either a microkeratome or a femtosecond laser. This flap is lifted, and an excimer laser reshapes the corneal tissue underneath. For PRK, the cornea's outer layer is removed, and then the cornea is reshaped directly. The procedure is generally quick and often completed within 30 minutes.

During the procedure: You'll be awake during the surgery and may notice lights or sensations of pressure. You'll be asked to focus on a light that keeps your eyes fixed while the laser does its work. Feeling some discomfort is normal, but the procedure isn't typically painful due to the numbing drops.

Immediate post-surgery phase: Once the surgery is complete, your doctor will typically conduct a brief post-operative examination. You might experience blurry vision or a mild burning sensation immediately after the procedure, which is normal and temporary.

In essence, laser eye surgery is an advanced and precise procedure that aims to improve your vision with minimal discomfort. Understanding the process can ease concerns and prepare you for a positive experience.

Conclusion