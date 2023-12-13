Council works with subdivision's new owner to stop run-off

Goulburn Mulwaree Council says it has no power to revoke consent for a residential subdivision in Eastgrove.
The statement came after The Goulburn Group (TGG) called for a halt to development at 99 May Street, given "repeated problems" over stormwater runoff from the block into the Eastgrove wetlands below.
In the latest downpour, in late November, silt washed from the 7.2- hectare block, which was extensively cleared of vegetation in 2021. Friends of Goulburn Swamplands (FROGS) president, Heather West, said volunteers spent 18 hours digging out a culvert clogged with silt and cleaning paths and other infrastructure at the wetlands.
Mrs West said it had happened on numerous occasions. Under council order, the company that formerly owned the land later built a detention pond which controlled runoff to some extent. But with that company, Lock and Strand Pty Ltd, now in voluntary liquidation, stormwater overflowed on November 29 and 30 when up to 120mm of rain fell.
The approved subdivision was sold to another company in late October.
TGG president, Urs Walterlin, this week called for a stop on further development, for the site to be re-vegetated and purchased back by the council, if necessary.
But the council says such a halt isn't possible.
"Like the community, the council is disappointed at the state of the 99 May Street development site," a spokesperson said.
"While the site may not have met current development standards for matters such as biodiversity, the reality is that it has a valid development consent that was issued several years ago (2008) which cannot legally be reviewed or revoked, nor can the owner be blocked from accessing it for the purposes of re-vegetation."
"The council's focus has therefore been on managing runoff and requiring maintenance of sediment control measures. Several large rainfall events since 2019 have made this challenging. Nevertheless, the council looks forward to working with the new owner, who has expressed a desire to recommence and complete the development in a timely manner."
Mrs West questioned who had been monitoring compliance with orders during the administration period.
The council has not responded to questions on whether a revised development application had been flagged or whether further compliance orders had been issued in regard to the site.
The new owners are not known. However The Goulburn Post understands all 28 lots in the subdivision had been sold before Lock and Strand entered administration.
Meantime, in a letter to councillors, Mr Walterlin enquired about progress on plans for signage on Goulburn's prominent thoroughfares, directing visitors to the wetlands. TGG initiated the project some 13 years ago. Over that time he said it had drawn thousands of visitors to Goulburn.
A council spokesperson said a tourism signage consultancy, Wayfound, has been engaged by Destination Southern NSW (DSNSW) to develop the Southern Tablelands Signage Strategy, for the five local government areas in the region.
It aims to grow the region's visitor economy through "new and distinctive signage that promotes diverse experiences, encourages tourists and longer stays.
"As part of this process, an audit of existing signage and its suitability and accuracy will be undertaken, and outcomes will be provided to the relevant stakeholders in the new year," the spokesperson said.
