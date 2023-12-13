Lions Club packs up hampers of Christmas cheer for families

Money raised from hundreds of raffle ticket sales will make Christmas much brighter for more than 70 Goulburn families.
The Lions Club of Goulburn City dispersed 75 hampers and vouchers worth $6000 to Goulburn charities on Wednesday, December 13.
President, Prue Rickard, said the club raised the funds from ticket sales in its annual Christmas car raffle, running from October to December.
"It's all about giving back to community and we're able to do it thanks to the support we receive from locals," she said.
"We've been giving the hampers for about 40 years. Hopefully it will make a big difference to families."
The club purchased food at Woolworths for the hampers and added a Lions' Christmas cake and a $20 supermarket gift card to each one.
Goulburn's St Vincent de Paul Society, Anglicare and the Salvation Army each received 20 hampers. Goulburn Community Pantry, which helps struggling families and individuals, received five hampers, while Goulburn CanAssist was given 10 to distribute.
Salvation Army captain, Phillip McCall, said families' needs were greater this year with increased living costs.
"There has been an increased demand (for assistance) and we see no light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
"The Lions Club do this every year and we're very grateful."
The 'Salvos' also run a market every Tuesday and Thursday with low-cost goods. Captain McCall said it was well-patronised, with up to 140 members. The organisation has also distributed 100 Christmas hampers to the community.
Mrs Doggett said CanAssist's hampers would go to people with cancer who were "doing it tough."
"It's also the cost of getting to and from treatment that makes things hard. We have three families with young children," she said.
"This will help put the finishing touches on Christmas lunch for them."
CanAssist couldn't fundraise for two years during COVID-19 but has planned more initiatives for 2024.
The Lions Club undertakes extensive fundraising throughout the year, all of which goes back into the Goulburn community. Its car raffle will be drawn in Goulburn Square at 11am on Wednesday, December 27.
