Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lions Club packs up hampers of Christmas cheer for families

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 13 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn City Lions Club president, Prue Rickard (second left) dispersed Christmas hampers to Ruth Doggett, representing Goulburn CanAssist, Garry Groves from St Vincent de Paul Society, Donna Cutmore, representing Anglicare and Captain Phillip McCall from the Salvation Army. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn City Lions Club president, Prue Rickard (second left) dispersed Christmas hampers to Ruth Doggett, representing Goulburn CanAssist, Garry Groves from St Vincent de Paul Society, Donna Cutmore, representing Anglicare and Captain Phillip McCall from the Salvation Army. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Money raised from hundreds of raffle ticket sales will make Christmas much brighter for more than 70 Goulburn families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help