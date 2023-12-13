Goulburn Post
Police

'Road safety is everyone's responsibility': Hume Police

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
The Hume Police District is urging drivers to be vigilant in the lead up to Christmas. Picture from file.
The Hume Police District is urging drivers to be vigilant always but particularly leading up to Christmas, as holiday goers pack the presents, the surfboards, and the bikes to battle the traffic.

