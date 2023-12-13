'Road safety is everyone's responsibility': Hume Police

The Hume Police District is urging drivers to be vigilant always but particularly leading up to Christmas, as holiday goers pack the presents, the surfboards, and the bikes to battle the traffic.
Operation Christmas/New Year runs from December 22 to January 1.
A police spokesperson said officers across the state would be "out in force".
"You will encounter random breath and drug testing during your journey. You will see highway patrol conducting speed checks. You will be abnormally delayed due to the volume and nature of the traffic," the spokesperson said.
"It's unfortunate that our officers are sometimes accused by motorists of gouging for the sake of revenue because this means we're not getting our message out to the people who need to hear it."
Motorists are reminded that the officers administering roadside breath tests have probably been standing out in the sun for quite a while,
"And that's before you joined the cue," the spokesperson said.
"It could be the motorist in front of you, or the next in line, who's taken off the road under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
"They're taken off the road so that you and your family make it home safely," the spokesperson said.
If you're stopped or delayed by a police operation this Christmas, police are asking motorists to "please think about how many times those officers have knocked on someone's door to tell someone their loved one isn't coming home".
"It is the most horrible aspect of policing. We can only imagine how much worse it is for the person who hears that knock," the spokesperson said.
"But we think about that while we're standing at the scene of a fatal collision. We think about it during the drive to someone's home to deliver the worst possible news. We don't want motorists to know what that feeling is like. We want to see you safely drive away with the excitement of reaching your destination.
"We just want people to hear us. Because it's not worth the extra 10kph, or the two seconds to check your phone, or the one more drink. We want you to hear us, so you don't have to hear that knock," the spokesperson said.
Road safety is everyone's responsibility and the Hume Police District is begging motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions.
"The Hume Police District wishes you a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year," the spokesperson said.
